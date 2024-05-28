Necas, Czechia Win 2024 IIHF World Championship

Forward impressed at the tournament, contributing over a point-per-game

5.27.24 Necas
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas brought home gold for his country on Sunday, as Czechia defeated Switzerland in the 2024 IIHF World Championship Gold Medal Game.

Necas, 25, was stellar throughout the tournament, producing seven points in five games.  Including a four-point effort in the team's victory over Sweden to advance to the final, the pending restricted free agent caught the attention of many ahead of what is sure to be a busy summer for both him and the Canes.

The 2017 first round pick finished tied for fourth on Carolina's roster this past season with 53 points in 77 games.  During the postseason he chipped in with four goals and five assists.

For Czechia, it was their first time winning gold at the tournament since 2010.

Worth A Click

Waddell Steps Town, Tulsky Named Interim GM

2024 Exit Interview Quotes & Notes: Brind'Amour & Waddell

Watch: End of Season Press Availability

Brind'Amour Signed To Multi-Year Contract Extension

2024 Exit Interview Quotebook: Day 2

Staal Finishes Second In Selke Voting

2024 Exit Interview Quotebook: Day 1

Slavin Named Lady Byng Trophy Finalist

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

Slavin Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes

Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

News Feed

Waddell Steps Down, Tulsky Named Interim GM

2024 Offseason Free Agency Overview

Players React: Brind'Amour's Extension

2024 Exit Interview Quotes & Notes: Brind'Amour & Waddell

2024 Exit Interview Quotebook: Day 2

Canes Sign Brind'Amour To Multi-Year Extension

2024 Exit Interview Quotebook: Day 1

Necas To Represent Czechia At Worlds

Recap: Canes' Postseason Run Ends In Shocking Game 6 Collapse

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 6 vs. NYR

Preview: Round 2, Game 6 vs. NYR

Playoff Notebook: Pesce Returns To Practice

Playoff Notebook: Believe

Recap: Canes Pull Off Shocking Comeback, Force Game 6

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 5 at NYR

Preview: Round 2, Game 5 at NYR

Hurricanes expect ‘dogfight’ in Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round, Kuznetsov says

Hurricanes power play finally comes through in Game 4 victory against Rangers