Necas, Czechia Win 2024 IIHF World Championship

RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas brought home gold for his country on Sunday, as Czechia defeated Switzerland in the 2024 IIHF World Championship Gold Medal Game.

Necas, 25, was stellar throughout the tournament, producing seven points in five games. Including a four-point effort in the team's victory over Sweden to advance to the final, the pending restricted free agent caught the attention of many ahead of what is sure to be a busy summer for both him and the Canes.

The 2017 first round pick finished tied for fourth on Carolina's roster this past season with 53 points in 77 games. During the postseason he chipped in with four goals and five assists.

For Czechia, it was their first time winning gold at the tournament since 2010.