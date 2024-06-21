Top Games of the 2023-24 Season

November 4: Four-Goal Comeback on Long Island Ends In Overtime Victory

Back when the Canes were still trying to find their way through a subpar start to the season, they found themselves down 3-0 during the second period at UBS Arena.

At risk of falling to 6-6 through their first 12 games, instead, they rallied from behind.

Jalen Chatfield started the rally just 32 seconds after New York's third goal, and Carolina turned the tide of the contest from there. Although momentum was trending in their favor, it was still a 3-1 game with eight minutes in regulation and the Canes had about a 3% chance to win per MoneyPuck.com.

Refusing to give up though, Dmitry Orlov's first goal as a Hurricane was followed up by a power play goal from Jesperi Kotkaniemi, forcing overtime.

Carolina needed just one shot in the extra session, as Sebastian Aho pulled his team out of the fire and into the win column.