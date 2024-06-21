Top Games of the 2023-24 Season

Looking back on some of the most exciting nights from the campaign that was

6.21.24 GOTS
By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, NC. - Between the preseason, regular season, and postseason, the Carolina Hurricanes played 99 games this past campaign.

While it didn't end the way that many had hoped, there were still plenty of memorable nights on the journey from September to May.

It's certainly a subjective discussion as to which were the "best", but below are a few that we thought were the most entertaining.

November 4: Four-Goal Comeback on Long Island Ends In Overtime Victory

Back when the Canes were still trying to find their way through a subpar start to the season, they found themselves down 3-0 during the second period at UBS Arena.

At risk of falling to 6-6 through their first 12 games, instead, they rallied from behind.

Jalen Chatfield started the rally just 32 seconds after New York's third goal, and Carolina turned the tide of the contest from there. Although momentum was trending in their favor, it was still a 3-1 game with eight minutes in regulation and the Canes had about a 3% chance to win per MoneyPuck.com.

Refusing to give up though, Dmitry Orlov's first goal as a Hurricane was followed up by a power play goal from Jesperi Kotkaniemi, forcing overtime.

Carolina needed just one shot in the extra session, as Sebastian Aho pulled his team out of the fire and into the win column.

February 10: Kochetkov Stops All 34, Aho Scores OT Winner On Whalers Night

Many had hoped to hear "Brass Bonanza" several times as the organization celebrated its Whalers heritage, but Vitek Vanecek had other plans.

New Jersey's netminder went save-for-save with Pyotr Kochetkov, as the two turned in one of the best goaltending duels of the season.

Keeping the game scoreless until three-on-three play, a baseball bat-like swing from Aho on a Martin Necas rebound led to the overtime winner, culminating an instant classic at PNC Arena.

As the team attempted to mob Kochetkov in celebration following the Storm Surge, the young netminder pulled a fast one, ducking into the penalty box and providing a laugh.

February 22: Aho Scores In The Final Minute To Secure A 1-0 Win Over Florida

We promise this is not a "Sebastian Aho's game-winning goals" piece, but there is a theme here.

Sergei Bobrovsky looked unbeatable for 59 minutes at PNC Arena, turning away the first 44 shots thrown at him by the Canes. An intense back-and-forth battle, Kochetkov was holding his own at the other end of the ice, and finally, in the last minute of regulation, Carolina broke through.

Andrei Svechnikov's shot was initially blocked, but the rebound was collected by Aho, who turned, fired, and scored, sending the home crowd into a frenzy with just 18.9 seconds on the clock.

Tensions boiled over at the final horn, bringing all players on the ice together near Carolina's bench, also producing Kochetkov's famous "no touch my guys" post-game comment.

March 16: Shootout Comeback in Toronto

Playing against the Maple Leafs in their St. Pats uniforms for a third consecutive year, Toronto got out to a 3-0 lead.

Carolina pushed back before the end of the second period, making it a one-goal game, but remained trailing 4-2 with two minutes on the clock.

Then, Aho did it again.

The first player in franchise history to score two goals in the final 2:00 of regulation in any game, the Canes' leading scorer forced overtime and eventually a shootout.

In the skills competition, the newly acquired Jake Guentzel scored the decider and Kochetkov came up with a poke check on Max Domi in the third round.

April 22: Round 1, Game 2 Comeback vs Islanders

After kicking off the playoffs with a 3-1 victory in Game 1, New York charged back in Game 2 by jumping out to a 3-0 lead.

Things looked bleak with 10 minutes to go and the opposition looked like they were going to head back to Elmont with a 1-1 series lead.

Then chaos happened.

Four goals in the final 9:17, including the game-tying and go-ahead goal coming just nine seconds apart, catapulted the Canes to a 5-3 victory and a 2-0 series lead.

Honorable Mentions

October 15: Jordan Martinook caps off a nine-round shootout win in LA to start the team's west coast trip.

October 26: Carolina scores three unanswered to come from behind and beat Seattle at home in overtime.

November 11: One night after being "embarrassed" by the Panthers, the Canes responded with a 4-0 shutout of the Lightning in Tampa.

January 2: Andrei Svechnikov records a fifth consecutive multi-point game in a 6-1 thrashing of the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

January 6: Vasily Ponomarev records two points in his NHL debut as the Canes earn a victory in Dmitry Orlov's return to D.C.

January 24: Jordan Martinook scores the late game-winner on the Moms Trip in Boston.

January 27: Dmitry Orlov sends the Canes into the All-Star break happy after breaking a 1-1 tie with Arizona in the final minute.

March 22: Sebastian Aho records a hat trick, but the Canes and Capitals go back and forth all night long, ultimately ending in a 7-6 shootout loss.

