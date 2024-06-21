Top Games of the 2023-24 Season

Honorable Mentions
October 15: Jordan Martinook caps off a nine-round shootout win in LA to start the team's west coast trip.
October 26: Carolina scores three unanswered to come from behind and beat Seattle at home in overtime.
November 11: One night after being "embarrassed" by the Panthers, the Canes responded with a 4-0 shutout of the Lightning in Tampa.
January 2: Andrei Svechnikov records a fifth consecutive multi-point game in a 6-1 thrashing of the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
January 6: Vasily Ponomarev records two points in his NHL debut as the Canes earn a victory in Dmitry Orlov's return to D.C.
January 24: Jordan Martinook scores the late game-winner on the Moms Trip in Boston.
January 27: Dmitry Orlov sends the Canes into the All-Star break happy after breaking a 1-1 tie with Arizona in the final minute.
March 22: Sebastian Aho records a hat trick, but the Canes and Capitals go back and forth all night long, ultimately ending in a 7-6 shootout loss.