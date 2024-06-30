2024 Free Agency Refresher

Who is a restricted free agent? Who is an unrestricted free agent?

6.24.24
By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, NC. - The NHL's offseason rolls right along, moving quickly from the draft in Las Vegas to the league's free agency period.

As most know, free agency is also more elaborate than just players without contracts being able to sign anywhere at 12 p.m. ET on Monday.

So, to start, here's a timeline of events, and subsequent questions pertaining to:

Sunday, June 30

5 p.m. - Qualifying offers are due to Restricted Free Agents (RFAs).

Who receives a qualifying offer?

RFAs who the team hopes to retain negotiating rights to. Qualifying offers are for one-year contracts. The minimum salary for the qualifying offer depends on the player's salary from the previous season.

Players have from 12 p.m. on July 1 until 5 p.m. on July 15 to accept the offer.

Which Carolina RFAs received a qualifying offer?

  • Dylan Coghlan
  • Jack Drury
  • Seth Jarvis
  • Martin Necas

What happens if a qualifying offer is not made?

If a qualifying offer is not made, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The Canes did not issue qualifying offers to Max Comtois, Griffin Mendel, Blake Murray, and Tuukka Tieksola.

What if the player rejects the qualifying offer?

If the player rejects a qualifying offer, he remains a restricted free agent and arbitration could be an option, depending on service time.

Who can file for salary arbitration?

Players 18-20 must have four years of NHL experience before they are eligible. Someone who is 21 must have three, a player 22-23 years old must have two, and a player 24 or older must have one. A player earns a year of NHL experience by playing in at least 10 NHL contests.

7 p.m. - RFAs can be contacted for offer sheet discussions. Offer sheets cannot be signed prior to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

What is an offer sheet?

An RFA can receive an offer sheet from a team that is not the one that presently holds his rights. Should the player sign it, the team holding his rights has the ability to match it. If the team holding the player's rights elects not to match the offer, they may be entitled to compensation (draft picks) in exchange.

This is also the method by which Carolina obtained Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the Montreal Canadiens during the summer of 2021.

Monday, July 1

12 p.m. - The signing period opens for both Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs) and Restricted Free Agents (RFAs). Additionally, players in the last year of their current contract (Andersen, Burns, Orlov, Slavin, etc.) become eligible to sign a contract extension.

What is the difference between an RFA and a UFA?

An RFA is a player who has completed his entry-level contract but does not have enough NHL service time to become a UFA. This player qualifies as an RFA when his contract expires.

Which players that played for the Canes last year are set to be UFAs?

  • Callahan Burke
  • Tony DeAngelo
  • Jordan Martinook
  • Stefan Noesen
  • Brett Pesce
  • Antti Raanta
  • Brady Skjei
  • Teuvo Teravainen

Jake Guentzel, who was a pending UFA, was traded to Tampa Bay on Sunday morning in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.

What is a Group 6 (G6) free agent?

A player becomes a Group 6 UFA if they are 25, has completed 3 or more professional seasons, has a contract expiring, and has played fewer than 80 NHL Games. For goalies, this is 28 NHL games with more than 30 minutes of ice time.

The Canes do not have any Group 6 free agents this year.

