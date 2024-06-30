2024 Free Agency Refresher

Sunday, June 30

5 p.m. - Qualifying offers are due to Restricted Free Agents (RFAs).

Who receives a qualifying offer?

RFAs who the team hopes to retain negotiating rights to. Qualifying offers are for one-year contracts. The minimum salary for the qualifying offer depends on the player's salary from the previous season.

Players have from 12 p.m. on July 1 until 5 p.m. on July 15 to accept the offer.

Which Carolina RFAs received a qualifying offer?

Dylan Coghlan

Jack Drury

Seth Jarvis

Martin Necas

What happens if a qualifying offer is not made?

If a qualifying offer is not made, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The Canes did not issue qualifying offers to Max Comtois, Griffin Mendel, Blake Murray, and Tuukka Tieksola.

What if the player rejects the qualifying offer?

If the player rejects a qualifying offer, he remains a restricted free agent and arbitration could be an option, depending on service time.

Who can file for salary arbitration?

Players 18-20 must have four years of NHL experience before they are eligible. Someone who is 21 must have three, a player 22-23 years old must have two, and a player 24 or older must have one. A player earns a year of NHL experience by playing in at least 10 NHL contests.

7 p.m. - RFAs can be contacted for offer sheet discussions. Offer sheets cannot be signed prior to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

What is an offer sheet?

An RFA can receive an offer sheet from a team that is not the one that presently holds his rights. Should the player sign it, the team holding his rights has the ability to match it. If the team holding the player's rights elects not to match the offer, they may be entitled to compensation (draft picks) in exchange.

This is also the method by which Carolina obtained Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the Montreal Canadiens during the summer of 2021.