The Nikishin Deal: 1-on-1 with Eric Tulsky

RALEIGH, N.C. - The day has finally arrived. Alexander Nikishin is a Carolina Hurricane.

Agreeing to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract on Friday, the 2020 third-round pick of the organization has been widely considered one of the best players outside of the NHL.

That's about to change, though, as the process of getting him to North America and into the team's lineup is underway.

This morning, we sat down with General Manager Eric Tulsky to learn more about the situation.

How did the process of this contract all come together?

"We've known his contract was expiring, and we have been talking to his agent about what he would do at the end of the contract.

He wanted to come here. We wanted to get him here. We needed the cooperation of SKA to release him from his contract and they know he's ready to make this jump. We're happy to do that for him.

We had to get a contract done, and now that we've reached an agreement, we're working on getting him here."

What is the immediate plan for him?

"We need to get a U.S. visa so he can come over. That is in process and should be done very soon. We hope to have good news today, so we could complete the process on Monday or Tuesday and bring him to the US.

We are also trying to get him a Canadian visa, so that he would be eligible to play in our road games at the end of our season. We want to make sure he gets into at least one game in North America before we get to the playoffs, so he has a chance to play in our system.

We would love for that to be in the NHL, but if the visa timing makes that hard, he may play a game with Chicago (AHL) for us. We're playing it by ear, trying to figure out the best way to make this work."