Recap: Canes Match Franchise Record With Win Over Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by multi-point efforts from four different skaters, the Carolina Hurricanes completed a season sweep of the New York Rangers with a 7-3 victory on Saturday. With their 31st win at Lenovo Center, the Canes have tied the 2005-06 team for the most home victories in a season in franchise history.

As it did on Thursday in Washington, Carolina jumped out to a 2-0 lead and, this time, carried that advantage into the first intermission. Jalen Chatfield's seventh of the season started the scoring as his wrister from range found the top corner on Igor Shesterkin at 9:02. In the waning minutes of the period, Carolina's deadly duo of Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis teamed up again to double the lead, with the former finding the latter alone in the slot for a top-shelf finish at 17:46.

The Canes carried momentum into the second stanza and quickly capitalized through Jackson Blake, who tapped home a rebound at the side of the net 2:02 into the frame. Mark Jankowski made it 4-0 just over 10 minutes later, rifling a William Carrier feed into the near-side corner from the right circle.

New York foiled the shutout bid with a goal late in the middle frame, but Canes captain Jordan Staal was quick to respond 3:45 into the third with a fantastic solo scoring effort. Another pair of quick strikes brought the Rangers within a pair, but the Canes' damage was done, and empty-netters from Jordan Martinook and Logan Stankoven sealed the win.

Pyotr Kochetkov returned to the win column with 28 saves on 31 shots in the Carolina cage.