Preview: April 12 vs. NY Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes open a back-to-back set on Saturday, hosting the New York Rangers at Lenovo Center.

-

When: Saturday, April 12

Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. ET

Watch: ABC, ESPN+ | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

-

Canes Record: 46-27-5 (97 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Loss (SO) to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, April 10

-

Rangers Record: 37-35-7 (81 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 9-2 Win over the New York Islanders on Thursday, April 10