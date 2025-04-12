Preview: April 12 vs. NY Rangers

Canes to try and complete a four-game regular-season series sweep of the Rangers

Gameday 4_12 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes open a back-to-back set on Saturday, hosting the New York Rangers at Lenovo Center.

-

When: Saturday, April 12

Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. ET

Watch: ABC, ESPN+ | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

-

Canes Record: 46-27-5 (97 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Loss (SO) to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, April 10

-

Rangers Record: 37-35-7 (81 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 9-2 Win over the New York Islanders on Thursday, April 10

Last Game...

  • Carolina had a good first period and a good third period on Thursday in D.C., but a three-goal second period for Washington spoiled what could have been a regulation win. Battling back to earn a point, the Canes ultimately fell in a shootout, moving to 0-3 in the skills competition this season.
  • Seth Jarvis had a multi-point effort in the loss, giving him 11 points in his last nine games.

Home Ice Is Locked Up...

  • Earning a point on Thursday in D.C., the Canes have now locked themselves into the number two spot in the Metropolitan Division, securing home ice for their first-round series against the New Jersey Devils.
  • The Hurricanes have held home ice in the first round of each postseason run since 2021 and boast the second-most series wins (8) since 2019.

Previous Meetings vs. NYR This Season...

  • January 28: Frederik Andersen recorded a 22-save shutout in a 4-0 shutout in NYC.
  • November 27: Jackson Blake scored the third-period game-winner, leading the Canes to a 4-3 victory in Raleigh on Thanksgiving Eve.
  • December 22: Pyotr Kochetkov recorded two assists in a 3-1 victory at Madison Square Garden.

In Net...

  • Pyotr Kochetkov (26-15-3 | 2.58 GAA | .898 SV%) is expected to be between the pipes this afternoon after Frederik Andersen (13-6-1 | 2.20 GAA | .911 SV%) got the nod in Washington on Thursday.
  • Kochetkov has had a tough time lately, dropping four of his last five starts. In five career regular-season appearances against the Rangers, the 25-year-old backstop is 3-2.

On The Other Side...

  • After winning the Presidents' Trophy last season, the Rangers are in position to miss the playoffs this time around. Despite changes seemingly on the horizon in the Big Apple, the group comes to town after a 9-2 thrashing of the Islanders on Thursday.
  • Artemi Panarin has been red-hot and had a strong season of production as a whole with 87 points in 77 games, but some of the other stars in New York have taken a step backward. Notably, Chris Kreider had 39 goals last season. This year? Just 26 points total.
  • Goaltender Igor Shesterkin went 36-17-2 last season with a .913 SV%. This year? 26-28-5 with a .905 SV%, which would finish as his lowest in his six NHL seasons.

Injury Updates

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere did not play in D.C. on Thursday due to an upper-body injury.
  • Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has missed the last two games after sustaining an injury in Boston on April 5 and will be out for "at least a week," according to Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour, though he noted that the Finnish forward's injury is "nothing too serious."
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum." Carrier resumed skating with the team during the first week of April.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are right back in action on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
  • Next Game: Sunday, April 13 vs. Toronto | 5:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Learning More About Alexander Nikishin

The Nikishin Deal: 1-on-1 with Eric Tulsky

Hurricanes Agree To Terms With Nikishin

Recap: Canes Pick Up Point Against Caps

Canes Clinch Home Ice Advantage For Round 1

Projected Lineup: April 10 at Washington

Preview: April 10 at Washington

Canes To Face Devils In Round 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Staal Nominated For Masterton And King Clancy Trophies

Recap: Canes Shut Out By Sabres

Injury Report: Kotkaniemi Out 'At Least A Week'

Projected Lineup: April 8 at Buffalo

Preview: April 8 at Buffalo

Lil Wayne Rocks Canes Jersey At Dreamville

Canes Reassign Nystrom To Chicago

Canes Assign Robidas To Chicago

Recap: Canes 'Couldn't Get Going' In Boston

Projected Lineup: April 5 at Boston