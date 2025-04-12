Projected Lineup: April 12 vs. NY Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. - After missing 39 games with a lower-body injury, William Carrier will be back in the lineup for the Carolina Hurricanes as they take on the New York Rangers at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

"That's the one guy that needs [to play in these late-season] games, obviously," said Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour about Carrier. "I'm not expecting much out of him, he's been out for so long and hasn't really had a lot of practices. That's just the way it's gone. So we'll just kind of ease him into it."

While Carrier draws back in for the first time since Jan. 4, Brind'Amour also noted that Taylor Hall will be held out in order to give the veteran an extra rest day and that Shayne Gostisbehere will miss a second straight game with a "little back issue." Jesperi Kotkaniemi is also expected to remain sidelined with a minor injury.

"If you're not 100%, there's no point in putting guys in right now," he said.

Between the pipes, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Carolina Hurricanes as they return to home ice looking to get back in the win column against the New York Rangers.

The 25-year-old is seeking more consistency after winning just one of his last five starts and enters the contest with a 3-2 mark against the Rangers in his career, including a 22-save performance in Carolina's win at Madison Square Garden in December.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Robinson - Roslovic - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Jost - Jankowski - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Walker - Morrow

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Upper-Body | No Timetable As Of Apr. 10)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Undisclosed | No Timetable As Of Apr. 8)

Scratches

Taylor Hall (Rest)

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Jost, Roslovic, and Stankoven with Morrow and Walker