Preview: April 13 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a second win in as many days when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

-

When: Sunday, April 13

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

-

Canes Record: 47-27-5 (99 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-3 Win over the New York Rangers on Saturday, April 12

-

Maple Leafs Record: 49-26-4 (102 Points, 1st - Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 1-0 Win (OT) over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, April 12

Last Game...

  • Carolina opened up a 4-0 lead and held off a late push from the Rangers en route to a 7-3 victory at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
  • Seth Jarvis potted a goal and two assists, while Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake and Jordan Staal each tallied two points to lead the offense.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov made 28 saves to backstop his career-high 27th win of the campaign.

Previous Meetings vs. TOR This Season...

  • February 22: Carolina's three-goal third wasn't enough to erase Toronto's four-goal first in a 6-3 loss at Scotiabank Arena.
  • January 9: Jordan Staal's fourth career hat trick led the Canes past the Leafs in a 6-3 thriller at Lenovo Center.

Keeping It 100...

  • The Hurricanes enter Sunday's tilt just one point shy of 100 as they seek to breach the century mark for the fourth straight season.
  • Carolina's only other 100-point campaign came in 2005-06, and their current total of 99 ranks T-5th in franchise history.
  • In addition, the Canes can set a new franchise record for home wins in a season after matching the mark of 31, set in 2005-06, with Saturday's win over New York.

Do It, Seth...

  • Seth Jarvis recorded his 25th home goal of the campaign on Saturday, tying Eric Staal for the most in a single season in Hurricanes team history (since relocation).
  • Jarvis also tallied two assists amidst his team-leading sixth multi-point performance of the campaign, matching his career-best total of 34 helpers in 2023-24.
  • The 23-year-old's next goal will match his career benchmarks in both goals (33) and points (67), both achieved last season.

In Net...

  • Frederik Andersen (13-6-1 | 2.20 GAA | .911 SV%) is expected to get the nod in net tonight after Pyotr Kochetkov (27-15-3 | 2.59 GAA | .898 SV%) started yesterday's tilt against the Rangers.
  • Andersen stopped 24 of 28 shots in his last appearance, backstopping the Canes to a point against the Caps, and has won seven of his last nine starts.

On The Other Side...

  • The Maple Leafs have been humming since St. Patrick's Day, going a league-best 10-2-1 in their 13 games.
  • Outscoring opponents 46-29 during that run, Mitch Marner (18), Auston Matthews (17), and John Tavares (17) have driven the bus in terms of point production.
  • Coming to town after a 1-0 overtime win over Montreal at home last night, the team's victory was even more impressive because, due to injuries and salary cap restrictions, they were only able to dress five defensemen.
  • Anthony Stolarz earned the 15-save shutout win in net, meaning that the Canes may be in line to face Joseph Woll this evening.

Injury Updates

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has missed the last two games due to a back injury. There is currently no timetable for his return.
  • Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has missed the last three games after sustaining an injury in Boston on April 5 and will be out for "at least a week," according to Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour, though he noted that the Finnish forward's injury is "nothing too serious."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their red uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Monday before returning to practice on Tuesday. They'll head to Montreal that afternoon ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Habs.
  • Next Game: Sunday, April 13 vs. Toronto | 5:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

