Preview: April 13 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a second win in as many days when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

-

When: Sunday, April 13

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

-

Canes Record: 47-27-5 (99 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-3 Win over the New York Rangers on Saturday, April 12

-

Maple Leafs Record: 49-26-4 (102 Points, 1st - Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 1-0 Win (OT) over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, April 12