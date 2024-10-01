Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup – 10.01.24

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Tuesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and the game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

GOALIES

31 – Filip Larsson

35 – Tristan Jarry

DEFENSE

4 – Nathan Clurman

24 – Matt Grzelcyk

28 – Marcus Pettersson

38 – Owen Pickering

45 – Harrison Brunicke

58 – Kris Letang

82 – Filip Kral

FORWARDS

2 – Rutger McGroarty

8 – Michael Bunting

11 – Vasily Ponomarev

13 – Kevin Hayes

15 – Joona Koppanen

17 – Bryan Rust

19 – Cody Glass

41 – Ville Koivunen

44 – Jonathan Gruden

67 – Rickard Rakell

71 – Evgeni Malkin

72 – Anthony Beauvillier

87 – Sidney Crosby