Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup – 10.01.24

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Tuesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and the game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
GOALIES
31 – Filip Larsson
35 – Tristan Jarry
DEFENSE
4 – Nathan Clurman
24 – Matt Grzelcyk
28 – Marcus Pettersson
38 – Owen Pickering
45 – Harrison Brunicke
58 – Kris Letang
82 – Filip Kral
FORWARDS
2 – Rutger McGroarty
8 – Michael Bunting
11 – Vasily Ponomarev
13 – Kevin Hayes
15 – Joona Koppanen
17 – Bryan Rust
19 – Cody Glass
41 – Ville Koivunen
44 – Jonathan Gruden
67 – Rickard Rakell
71 – Evgeni Malkin
72 – Anthony Beauvillier
87 – Sidney Crosby