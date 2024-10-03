Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.04.24

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Friday’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can tune in on SportsNet Pittsburgh as well as on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

GOALIES

30 – Joel Blomqvist

31 – Filip Larsson

DEFENSE

3 – Jack St. Ivany

24 – Matt Grzelcyk

25 – Sebastian Aho

27 – Ryan Graves

28 – Marcus Pettersson

45 – Harrison Brunicke

58 – Kris Letang

FORWARDS

2 – Rutger McGroarty

8 – Michael Bunting

10 – Drew O’Connor

13 – Kevin Hayes

14 – Boko Imama

18 – Jesse Puljujarvi

19 – Cody Glass

20 – Lars Eller

55 – Noel Acciari

67 – Rickard Rakell

71 – Evgeni Malkin

72 – Anthony Beauvillier

87 – Sidney Crosby