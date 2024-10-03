Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.04.24

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Friday’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can tune in on SportsNet Pittsburgh as well as on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
GOALIES
30 – Joel Blomqvist
31 – Filip Larsson
DEFENSE
3 – Jack St. Ivany
24 – Matt Grzelcyk
25 – Sebastian Aho
27 – Ryan Graves
28 – Marcus Pettersson
45 – Harrison Brunicke
58 – Kris Letang
FORWARDS
2 – Rutger McGroarty
8 – Michael Bunting
10 – Drew O’Connor
13 – Kevin Hayes
14 – Boko Imama
18 – Jesse Puljujarvi
19 – Cody Glass
20 – Lars Eller
55 – Noel Acciari
67 – Rickard Rakell
71 – Evgeni Malkin
72 – Anthony Beauvillier
87 – Sidney Crosby