"We've Got to Be Better at Pushing Back": Sabres Rally in the Third to Hand Penguins a 3-2 Loss

Nedeljkovic made 30 saves, while Sidney Crosby and Lars Eller scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins captain got his 13th goal of the season – in just the 20th game of the year – late in the first period on a terrific setup from Jake Guentzel after a takeaway along the boards.
He’s been tremendous at 5-on-5 play, but as a team, the Penguins have struggled on the power play. That led to the coaching staff deploying the Two-Headed Monster on different units for this game, as “we’re trying to find ways to bring some solutions to the table… sometimes, just a little bit of change can free up the mindset a little bit, give our guys an opportunity to simplify the game,” Sullivan said.
The first five over the boards were Karlsson, Crosby, Guentzel, Radim Zohorna, and Vinnie Hinostroza. The other unit was Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, Reilly Smith, Jeff Carter, and Alex Nylander. The tweaks didn’t have the effect the coaching staff was hoping for. “They were okay,” Sullivan said.
But right after the Sabres went back to full strength following their first kill of the night in the second period, Matt Nieto took possession after a turnover from Rasmus Dahlin, finding Eller in front. He had plenty of time and space to snipe a shot into the top far corner, giving Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead – which evaporated in that final frame.