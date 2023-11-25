"We've Got to Be Better at Pushing Back": Sabres Rally in the Third to Hand Penguins a 3-2 Loss

“We didn’t find a way to stick with it. We got a little bit frustrated, I think, and just mismanaged our decisions out there at the wrong time,” defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “We’re still up 2-1 in the game. We shouldn’t really feel any other feelings than we did going into the third, which was feeling pretty good about ourselves. So, it deflated us a bit, which it’s on us not to let that happen.”

The Sabres evened the score on a tough bounce, with the puck deflecting off of Karlsson’s stick and in. The Penguins had a chance to get back in front on their second power play of the night, but couldn’t convert. After a missed opportunity from the Malkin line, Alex Tuch got the game-winner for Buffalo with less than three minutes remaining.

“I think they honestly just got a couple good bounces,” goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic said. “The second one went off our own stick. The third one stemmed from them just throwing a puck from the corner, it hit the post and kind of managed to just settle behind the net for them, then they chucked it back out in front again.

“They were just getting pucks to the net. Sometimes that’s how it goes. I think we played well enough. We were there, maybe just didn’t get a stick on it enough or just didn’t get the best bounce.”