Penguins Announce Additions to Equipment, High Performance and Player Development Departments

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced additions to the equipment, high performance and player development departments, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.
A breakdown of each department’s additions are below:
Equipment Department:
Ryan Shoufer – Assistant Equipment Manager
High Performance Department:
Patrick Magee – Lead Performance Coach
Juan Gonzalez – Strength and Conditioning Coach
Jason Martin – Strength and Conditioning Coach, Player Development
Kourtney Gordon – Performance Dietician
Player Development Department:
Jon Elkin – Director of Goaltending
Kelly Murray - Video Analyst, Player Development
Josh Wrobel - Skills Consultant, Player Development
Andrew Fritsch - Skills Consultant, Player Development