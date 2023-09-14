News Feed

Penguins Positional Overview: Defense

Penguins Positional Overview: Forwards

Jennifer Bullano Ridgley Penguins Chief Communications Officer

Penguins’ PPS All-Stars Program Returns for 2023-24 Campaign

Penguins Announce Prospects Challenge Roster

Penguins Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

Penguins Name Jennifer Bullano Ridgley Chief Communications Officer

Penguins' Offseason Renaissance: A Fresh Start with Kyle Dubas and Arena Upgrades

Penguins Name Doug Wilson Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations

Penguins and FNB Announce FNB Small Business Development Camp

Penguins Announce SportsNet Pittsburgh as Regional Sports Network

Getting to Know Matt Nieto Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins Announce Additions to Hockey Operations Department

Pittsburgh Penguins Matt Nieto

Pittsburgh Penguins Player Essentials Marcus Pettersson

Will Butcher's Past Successes Guiding Current Endeavors

Penguins Player Essentials P.O Joseph

Penguins and 84 Lumber Gift Home Renovations to Vietnam War Hero

Penguins Announce Additions to Equipment, High Performance and Player Development Departments

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced additions to the equipment, high performance and player development departments, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

A breakdown of each department’s additions are below:

Equipment Department:

Ryan Shoufer – Assistant Equipment Manager

High Performance Department:

Patrick Magee – Lead Performance Coach

Juan Gonzalez – Strength and Conditioning Coach

Jason Martin – Strength and Conditioning Coach, Player Development

Kourtney Gordon – Performance Dietician

Player Development Department:

Jon Elkin – Director of Goaltending

Kelly Murray - Video Analyst, Player Development 

Josh Wrobel - Skills Consultant, Player Development 

Andrew Fritsch - Skills Consultant, Player Development