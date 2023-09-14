Penguins Announce Additions to Equipment, High Performance and Player Development Departments

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced additions to the equipment, high performance and player development departments, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

A breakdown of each department’s additions are below:

Equipment Department:

Ryan Shoufer – Assistant Equipment Manager

High Performance Department:

Patrick Magee – Lead Performance Coach

Juan Gonzalez – Strength and Conditioning Coach

Jason Martin – Strength and Conditioning Coach, Player Development

Kourtney Gordon – Performance Dietician

Player Development Department:

Jon Elkin – Director of Goaltending

Kelly Murray - Video Analyst, Player Development

Josh Wrobel - Skills Consultant, Player Development

Andrew Fritsch - Skills Consultant, Player Development