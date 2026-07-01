Penguins Staying Disciplined As Free Agency Opens

Pictured above: Jason Spezza (L) and Wes Clark (R)

During the NHL Draft, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas spoke about Pittsburgh’s “brick-by-boring-brick” approach to the current landscape. While the Penguins returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, there is still a lot of work to do toThey stuck to that through NHL free agency, which opened at noon on July 1, and will continue to do so as the offseason unfolds.

“I think for us, we’re trying to stay disciplined in our approach,” said Jason Spezza, Penguins Assistant GM and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton GM. “I think we have a plan and obviously, there’s the veteran group and players that want us to keep pushing and continue to add players. We have to make sure we continue to have room for young guys to come in.

“For us, it’s making sure that we’re being really smart with what we’re doing at this point. I think we feel like we’re a strong team now and getting even stronger as we add players. But not really making long-term commitments to guys and doing things we regret in years’ past. Everything we do is thought out. Everything we do is with an eye on now, but also the future. That’s where we’re at with things.”

That doesn’t mean the Penguins aren't in the mix when it comes to big names and big trades. While right now is the busiest time of the offseason, the puck doesn’t drop until September.

“We’re always out there looking and in conversation for bigger things to happen, making sure that we have the ability to do that,” Spezza said. “But while we’re doing that, we’re not going to just sit around and wait. We’re going to try to continually upgrade the team, and that’s what we feel like we’re doing.”