Penguins Sign Defenseman Tomas Galvas to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Tomas Galvas to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Galvas, 20, had 24 points (8G-16A) in 32 games with Bílí Tygři Liberec of the Czech Extraliga in 2025-26 and had one assist in seven games in the playoffs. The 5-foot-10, 168-pound defenseman led his team in goals (8), assists (16) and points (24) among blueliners and ranked fifth overall on his team in points. He ranked sixth among Extraliga defensemen in goals (8) and eighth in points (24). Galvas’ plus/minus (+16) ranked third among all league blueliners and seventh overall.

The Zlin, Czechia native represented Team Czechia at the 2026 World Junior Championship where he had nine points (3G-6A) in seven games en route to a silver medal and was named to the World Junior Championship All-Star Team. His nine points and plus-7 ranked second, and his six assists ranked third among defensemen in the tournament.

Galvas also had one assist in eight games with Team Czechia at the 2026 World Championship and has won a bronze medal at the 2023 and 2024 World Junior Championship with his home country’s national team.

The defenseman has played parts of four seasons in the Czech Extraliga from 2022-26 with Bílí Tygři Liberec and HC Olomouc where he has skated in 113 career games and notched 42 points (13G-29A). He has one assist in 14 career playoff games.

Galvas was selected by the Penguins in the second round (54th overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft.