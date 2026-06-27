Better Together

Rucks
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Pictured above: Markus (L) and Liam (R)

Liam and Markus Ruck’s family members and friends couldn’t hold back their happy tears when the identical twins walked into their suite wearing matching Penguins jerseys after being drafted by Pittsburgh in the 2026 NHL Draft.

“It is something that I’ve wanted to happen forever. They’re better together. They’re best friends,” said their mom, Nina. “They’re self-motivated kids, they’re hardworking kids, they’re humble kids, and this is their dream.”

At that point, she started to get emotional.

“So, to have two, let alone one, go through the same experience and go through it together, it means everything.”

The Rucks experienced a whole gamut of emotions after arriving in Buffalo for the draft festivities this weekend, starting with Liam being selected in the first round, 22nd overall.

Seated on the draft floor in a section that included his dad Derek, Nina, and Markus, Liam hugged his twin first after Pittsburgh called his name. He then made his way backstage to go through the gauntlet of photos, interviews, and other draft-related obligations.

At one point, Liam was asked if his family was nearby for a photo opp. But they had remained in their setup just in case Markus was drafted before the end of the first round, ideally by Pittsburgh. But it wasn’t to be, at least not that night.

But Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said afterward, at the NHL Scouting Combine, they learned that the twins had only spent a total of four nights apart their entire lives.

“So, I think that (drafting Markus) would make sense, if that’s the way the board falls,” Dubas said.

The Rucks returned to their hotel feeling thrilled for Liam, and praying that Markus would be able to join him in the Penguins organization.

“I was pretty stressed last night, so Liam told me everything's gonna be okay and work itself out,” Markus said. “So yeah, he kept me calm, and told me it was gonna happen. So for it to happen, it's awesome.

“We knew it was gonna be very, very tough for a team to do this, and we just can't thank Pittsburgh enough. Such a historic franchise. They have Cups there, they have Crosby there, they have kind of everything. To be picked there, and together, we knew that was a pretty low chance, to be honest. So, we couldn't be more excited.”

Penguins Vice President of Player Personnel Wes Clark called it a “very unique” situation, saying there was a lot of strategy involved.

“We put a lot of time into it last week, dealing with the agent, our scouts, management. Once we took Liam at 22, decided to hold and roll the dice and were able to get Markus at 39,” Clark said. “I think the reality is we need to keep accruing talented people and acquiring talented people to the organization, and I think we were able to accomplish that with both of them.”

The Medicine Hat Tigers teammates finished first and second in Western Hockey League scoring. Markus, who is more of a passer, recorded 108 points (21G-87A), while Liam, who is more of a scorer, recorded 104 points (45G-59A).

It makes sense that they have complementary playing styles, as Nina said that Liam and Markus are ‘mirror twins.’ As Derek explained, “It means they’re opposite hands, they’re opposite everything. They’re pretty much one person, split down the middle. It’s crazy.”

While Derek was also a Western Hockey league alum, he and Nina never wanted to force hockey onto the boys. But they showed a passion for it right away.

When Liam and Markus were around 2 years old, Nina had a four-day workweek. So, on Fridays, she would take them to the Moms and Tots sessions at a rink in their town of Osoyoos, British Columbia.

“And then they just started loving it,” said Nina. “They would sit there and watch a full hockey game when they were 2 years old,” Derek added. “They were just glued to it.”

Derek and Nina registered the boys in organized hockey at age 4, because by that point, “they were ready to go. They were hooked,” she said.

They’ve been on this journey together ever since. When they're not at the rink, they're hanging out. As Nina said, they have the same hobbies. They never fight, unless they're getting competitive with each other. But even then, it's friendly competition. Markus said Liam would never utilize bragging rights over being drafted first. They truly want the best for one another. 

“We do everything together, on and off the ice,” Markus said. “We watch video together, work out together, we compete with each other, we have fun with each other, we play pickleball together. It's a special bond.”

Walking around with Markus after he got taken, with Liam joining him for some photos that will surely be framed immediately, the overwhelming sentiment was that Pittsburgh landing the twins was the story of the draft.

People who had been following the twins throughout their draft year were rooting for this, while others, like the suite attendant, thought it was the coolest thing when they realized what had happened.

But no one was more overjoyed than the twins themselves and their parents, who won’t have to be a house divided.

“One jersey, one team. Gold is my new favorite color,” Nina said. “I know they talked to Sidney Crosby, he called them, and they were just, like, glowing. They were so excited. They couldn’t be happier.”

News Feed

Meet the 2026 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Draft Five Players on Day Two of the 2026 NHL Draft

Penguins Love Liam Ruck's Talent, Enthusiasm and Smarts

Penguins Select Liam Ruck with the 22nd Overall Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

The Hoffmann Commitment

Penguins Acquire Forward Hendrix Lapierre from the Washington Capitals in Exchange for a 2027 Third-Round Pick and 2028 Fifth-Round Pick

Hoffmann Family Receives Unanimous NHL Approval to Acquire Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Penguins to Make Five Selections in the 2026 NHL Draft

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp June 29 to July 3 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Name Ron Francis as Special Advisor, Hockey Operations

"A Lot of Belief"

Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Taylor Gauthier to One-Year Contract Extension

Brunicke, Howe Growing into Pros

Penguins Acquire Forward Oliver Okuliar from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Emil Pieniniemi

Malkin’s Signature Run

WBS Put Together a Season to Be Proud Of

Inside Scoop: Golf Trips

"He Represents Us Perfectly": Penguins, Dewar a Great Fit

Inside Scoop: Penguins Front Office Goes to Wheeling

Rust's Unique Perspective on Malkin

Malkin Staying in Pittsburgh

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Evgeni Malkin to a One-Year Contract

Muse Showing Support for Military, Veterans

Talking WBS and Wheeling with Amanda Kessel

Bill Zonnon Making a Big Impact with WBS

Dubas Weighs In On Youth Movement

Sidney Crosby to Represent Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Dubas Talks Malkin, State of the Penguins

Parker Wotherspoon to Represent Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Tommy Novak and Connor Clifton to Represent Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

The Goat

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Connor Dewar and Defenseman Ilya Solovyov

A Movement Across the Burgh

Penguins, Pirates and Steelers Unite to Fight Hunger: #BurghProud Challenge to Benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

"An Awesome Group"

Inside Scoop: 2025.26 Locker Cleanout

New Voice, Big Impact

Malkin Reflects, Looks Ahead

Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse Named a Finalist for Jack Adams Award

Penguins Battled, But Couldn't Dig Out of Series Deficit

Game Preview: Game 6 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins ride momentum into Game 6 against Flyers in Eastern 1st Round

Leading the Charge

Getting Their Groove Back

Musings: PIT 3, PHI 2 (Round 1, Game 5)

Back in Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Game 5 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Musings: PIT 4, PHI 2 (Round 1, Game 4)

Arturs Silovs to Start Game 4