Better Together

The Rucks experienced a whole gamut of emotions after arriving in Buffalo for the draft festivities this weekend, starting with Liam being selected in the first round, 22nd overall.

Seated on the draft floor in a section that included his dad Derek, Nina, and Markus, Liam hugged his twin first after Pittsburgh called his name. He then made his way backstage to go through the gauntlet of photos, interviews, and other draft-related obligations.

At one point, Liam was asked if his family was nearby for a photo opp. But they had remained in their setup just in case Markus was drafted before the end of the first round, ideally by Pittsburgh. But it wasn’t to be, at least not that night.

But Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said afterward, at the NHL Scouting Combine, they learned that the twins had only spent a total of four nights apart their entire lives.

“So, I think that (drafting Markus) would make sense, if that’s the way the board falls,” Dubas said.

The Rucks returned to their hotel feeling thrilled for Liam, and praying that Markus would be able to join him in the Penguins organization.

“I was pretty stressed last night, so Liam told me everything's gonna be okay and work itself out,” Markus said. “So yeah, he kept me calm, and told me it was gonna happen. So for it to happen, it's awesome.

“We knew it was gonna be very, very tough for a team to do this, and we just can't thank Pittsburgh enough. Such a historic franchise. They have Cups there, they have Crosby there, they have kind of everything. To be picked there, and together, we knew that was a pretty low chance, to be honest. So, we couldn't be more excited.”