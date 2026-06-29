SEPARATED AT CAMP
Inside Scoop: 2026 Penguins Development Camp
The big news of the first day was that Liam and Markus Ruck started Penguins development camp on different teams.
Pittsburgh landed both of the identical twins over the weekend in Buffalo, taking Liam in the first round (22nd overall) and Markus in the second (39th overall). It was *the* story of this year’s NHL Draft.
They are the best of friends, saying they never argue or fight, and love spending time together. People have been amazed by the fact that the longest the boys have been apart in their 18 years is four days. So, it’s a unique situation from the Penguins perspective, trying to figure out the right development path for each of them.
“It's really neat. It's interesting. I'm learning while getting to know them, but the whole organization is really excited. The way it played out in the draft was really cool to watch,” said Tom Kostopoulos, Penguins Director of Player Development. “But they are different individuals, so I think we also got to talk about them and understand that in camp here, we're trying to separate them a little bit on different teams and stuff, just so they get to know some more of the players and staff and that.”
The twins have been teammates and linemates for most of their lives, with complementary playing styles. Kostopoulos called Markus an “incredible playmaker,” saying he possesses lots of intelligence. He said Liam has a tremendous shot, and does a great job of finding space in the offensive zone to finish plays and score goals. They can’t remember a time when they played against each other.
“But it'll be fun,” Liam said. “It's always fun competing with him, and seeing all the great players here, it's gonna be cool to compete with them out here, too.”
Those who know them best say the boys are better together. The dream is to turn professional together. But as they move forward into this next phase of their hockey careers, the Ruck twins simply may not be on the same timeline.
“So, I think it's for sure important to learn to play apart from each other in case of an injury or we're not on the same team for whatever reason,” Markus said. “I think it's good for us.”
In the meantime, the twins will be checking in with each other whenever they can.
“We want to know what each other are doing if we're not together,” Markus said. “I'm always texting him. He's always texting me. Even on days like this, where we're both at the rink, but we don't see each other a lot, we'll check in on each other if we're doing different things, and see how each other's days went. We got a really good bond, and a special bond.”
SUMMER SCHOOL IS IN SESSION
Pittsburgh’s annual development camp began Monday (June 29) and will run through Friday (July 3). It features a variety of off-ice presentations and activities focused on professional development, in addition to the on-ice sessions.
“Just want to learn as much as I can from the staff,” said Liam Ruck, this year’s first-round pick. “Obviously, they're in the NHL for a reason, so just kind of pick their brains a little bit and learn some new things and take it back with me when I go back home.”
A couple of notes on the below rosters:
*The players who took part in lengthy playoff runs with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and Wheeling of the ECHL were given development camp off this year. “We thought they need a break, and to get into the gym,” said Tom Kostopoulos, Penguins Director of Player Development. “I think it’s a good problem to have.”
*Will Horcoff, Melvin Fernstrom and Mac Swanson are here this week, but not taking part in any on-ice sessions due to injury. “I just don't think they were ready for contact,” Kostopoulos said. “But it's good to have them in here and working with the medical staff and the performance department, and being around the guys, getting to know the other players, getting to know our staff, and seeing everything our organization has to offer.”
*The teams are named after Penguins legends: goaltender Tom Barrasso, who backstopped the Penguins to their first two Stanley Cups in 1991 and ’92; defenseman Larry Murphy, who was also on those championship squads; and former general manager Jim Rutherford, who constructed the 2016 and ’17 championship teams.
2025 second-round pick Peyton Kettles, who missed most of last season due to injury, is captain of Team Barrasso. 2025 fifth-round pick Ryan Miller, who scored 30 goals in 65 games last season with Portland of the WHL, is captain of Team Murphy. And 2022 fifth-round pick Zam Plante, who recorded 50 points (20G-30A) in 40 games played with Minnesota-Duluth, is captain of Team Rutherford.
The full on-ice schedule is as follows. All sessions are open to the public and free of charge:
Monday, June 29:
9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)
10:00 AM – Team A Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
11:00 AM – Team B Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
12:00 PM – Team C Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
Tuesday, June 30:
9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)
10:00 AM – Team B Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
11:00 AM – Team C Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
12:00 PM – Team A Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
Wednesday, July 1:
9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)
10:00 AM – Team C Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
11:45 AM – Team A Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
1:30 PM – Team B Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
Thursday, July 2:
9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)
10:00 AM – Team A Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
11:45 AM – Team B Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
1:30 PM – Team C Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
Friday, July 3:
12:00 PM – Tournament (FedEx Rink)