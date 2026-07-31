Penguins Appreciate Novak’s Impact

Novak first joined the organization at the 2025 trade deadline after being acquired from Nashville, who had drafted him. From there, he appeared in just two games with Pittsburgh because of an injury, which kept him on crutches through last July. After all of that, Novak’s goal coming into the season was to be consistent, reliable, and the best version of himself.

“Which is making plays through the middle, and trying to attack when it's there,” Novak said. “Just to do the best I can on both sides of the puck.”

He had a history with Muse, who had coached a teenage Novak at a USA Hockey summer festival in Minnesota, where Tommy is from. Even then, Muse said you could see Novak's hockey sense, playmaking ability, poise with the puck and good stick. Years later, Muse helped Novak utilize those assets to take steps at the NHL level here in Pittsburgh.

Novak ended up playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career, and proved to be a versatile piece who could move between center and wing and complement different players. He did particularly well centering Evgeni Malkin and Egor Chinakhov.

“I think I've had it in me throughout my time in the league, but I think the coaching staff was so good,” Novak said. “Dan and everyone else on the staff, they do a good job with all the players, not just me, obviously. But just helping us all believe and have that confidence in ourselves.

“A lot of great players last year to play with, from the defense all the way through the lineup. ... So many smart forwards on the team. Makes it a lot easier. I think a lot of things go into it, obviously, but I have another step I can take as well.”

For Novak, that revolves around ratcheting up the consistency of his performance game to game.

“I feel like throughout my career, there has been maybe some streakiness,” Novak said. “Obviously, everyone goes through stretches that pucks are going in and pucks aren't. But just keeping a level head and really just trying to bring the best game I can every night, and having confidence in myself that I'm able to contribute at a high level.”