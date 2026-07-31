Penguins Appreciate Novak’s Impact

Novak
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Tommy Novak is a quiet, unassuming guy who tends to fly under the radar. But not with Pittsburgh’s management, coaching staff or players.

“I don't think he's nearly appreciated enough,” Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said at one point during the season, before adding with a smile, “We appreciate him.”

That was illustrated by Novak signing a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4.25 million on Friday (July 31). The deal begins in the 2027-28 season and runs through 2029-30. Novak wasn’t due to become an unrestricted free agent until after the 2026-27 season.

“I think the number and obviously them reaching out before the season, it's clear that they believe in me to continue to take steps and they value me as part of the team,” Novak said. “So yeah, it's awesome for me, and really happy about it. I'm really enjoying being a Penguin and I'm happy to continue to do so.”

Novak first joined the organization at the 2025 trade deadline after being acquired from Nashville, who had drafted him. From there, he appeared in just two games with Pittsburgh because of an injury, which kept him on crutches through last July. After all of that, Novak’s goal coming into the season was to be consistent, reliable, and the best version of himself.

“Which is making plays through the middle, and trying to attack when it's there,” Novak said. “Just to do the best I can on both sides of the puck.”

He had a history with Muse, who had coached a teenage Novak at a USA Hockey summer festival in Minnesota, where Tommy is from. Even then, Muse said you could see Novak's hockey sense, playmaking ability, poise with the puck and good stick. Years later, Muse helped Novak utilize those assets to take steps at the NHL level here in Pittsburgh.

Novak ended up playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career, and proved to be a versatile piece who could move between center and wing and complement different players. He did particularly well centering Evgeni Malkin and Egor Chinakhov.

“I think I've had it in me throughout my time in the league, but I think the coaching staff was so good,” Novak said. “Dan and everyone else on the staff, they do a good job with all the players, not just me, obviously. But just helping us all believe and have that confidence in ourselves.

“A lot of great players last year to play with, from the defense all the way through the lineup. ... So many smart forwards on the team. Makes it a lot easier. I think a lot of things go into it, obviously, but I have another step I can take as well.”

For Novak, that revolves around ratcheting up the consistency of his performance game to game.

“I feel like throughout my career, there has been maybe some streakiness,” Novak said. “Obviously, everyone goes through stretches that pucks are going in and pucks aren't. But just keeping a level head and really just trying to bring the best game I can every night, and having confidence in myself that I'm able to contribute at a high level.”

Novak speaks to the media.

He said getting this deal done certainly helps, as his contract status won’t be on his mind, which should allow for laser focus. It also helps that Novak hasn’t had to hobble around this offseason, as he’s been fully healthy.

“There's been a couple offseasons through my career where I haven't been able to do much and been on the shelf,” Novak said. “So, it’s awesome to have an offseason without an injury, without an injury problem.

After Pittsburgh was eliminated by Philadelphia in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Novak joined Team USA at the 2026 World Championship in Switzerland. He then returned home to Minnesota, where his schedule has been filled with attending weddings – “at my age, I got a lot of buddies getting married,” Novak said – and trying to improve his golf game.

Training-wise, he has been working on strength, speed and conditioning.

“Hopefully, have a big push here in August to continue to get ready for the start of the season,” Novak said. “Just being ready to go from the start should be a positive.”

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