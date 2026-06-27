Penguins Draft Five Players on Day Two of the 2026 NHL Draft

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas and the Penguins' scouting staff drafted five players on day two of the 2026 NHL Draft at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The Penguins selected forward Markus Ruck (2nd round, 39th overall), defenseman Tomas Galvas (2nd round, 54th overall), forward Pierce Mbuyi (3rd round, 86th overall), defenseman Parker Von Richter (4th round, 111th overall) and goaltender Matvei Nikonovich (5th round, 160th overall) on day two.

Markus joins his twin brother, Liam, who the Penguins took 22nd overall with their first pick in the NHL Draft. They are the first set of brothers drafted by the same team since Justin Daniels and Drew Daniels were taken both by the San Jose Sharks in the 2008 NHL Draft.

The 18-year old Ruck recorded a WHL-leading 87 assists and 108 points (21G-87A) in 68 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers last season. The 6-foot, 164-pound forward also tallied 13 points (4G-9A) in 15 WHL playoff games and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team. In parts of three junior seasons, Ruck has registered 29 goals, 108 assists and 137 points in 132 career games. The 2025 WHL Champion has also compiled 17 points (5G-12A) in 29 career WHL playoff games. The Osoyoos, British Columbia native represented Team Canada at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he recorded four assists in five games en route to a bronze medal. He is scheduled to return to Medicine Hat in 2026-27 and is committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2027-28 season.

Galvas, 20, recorded eight goals, 16 assists and 24 points in 32 games with Bílí Tygři Liberec of Czechia this season and tacked on one assist in seven games in the playoffs. The 5-foot-10, 168-pound defenseman led his team in goals, assists and points among defensemen and ranked fifth overall on his team in points. The defenseman has played parts of four seasons in Czechia, with Bílí Tygři Liberec and HC Olomouc, where he has skated in 113 career games with 42 points (13G-29A). The Zlin, Czechia native represented his home country this past season at the 2026 World Junior Championship where tallied nine points (3G-6A) in seven games en route to a silver medal and was named to the World Junior Championship All-Star Team. Galvas also recorded one assist in eight games with Team Czechia at the 2026 World Championship. In addition, he won a bronze medal at the 2023 and ‘24 World Junior Championship with Team Czechia.

Mbuyi, 18, recorded 32 goals, 43 assists and 75 points in 68 games and served as an alternate captain of the Owen Sound this season in the OHL. In his first two junior seasons, the 5-foot-11, 163-pound forward has compiled 127 points (61G-66A) in 131 career games, all with Owen Sound. The 2025 OHL Rookie of the Year was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team and CHL All-Rookie Team after recording the most goals (29) and points (52) by a first-year player in the OHL in 2024-25. The Mississauga, Ontario native won a bronze medal at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team Canada, playing in four games and tallying one assist. He is committed to Penn State University for the 2026-27 season.

The Penguins selected defenseman Von Richter (111th overall) after Pittsburgh acquired the pick from the Boston Bruins in exchange for the 170th overall pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick originally belonging to Winnipeg.

Von Richter, 20, split the OHL season between the Brampton Steelheads and Barrie Colts. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman recorded 12 goals, 37 assists and 49 points in 66 games last season, as well as 14 points (2G-12A) in 21 playoff games with Barrie. The Mississauga, Ontario native has played in parts of four seasons in the OHL, split between Brampton and Barrie, where he tallied 119 points (25G-94A) in 259 career games. He is committed to the University of New Hampshire for the 2026-27 season.

The Penguins selected goaltender Nikonovich (160th overall) after Pittsburgh acquired the pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for the Penguins fifth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Nikonovich, 17, spent the season with Ladia Togliatti in the MHL in Russia. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound goaltender went 20-14-4 in 38 games last season with a 1.96 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and two shutouts. His save percentage ranked third in the MHL. In parts of two seasons in the MHL, Nikonovich has a 22-16-4 record in 45 career games with a .935 save percentage, 2.06 goals-against average and three shutouts.