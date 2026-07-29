Penguins Honor Beaver Area High School Graduate With 2026 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Wilson
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation awarded the 2026 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship to Beaver Area High School graduate Sydney Wilson.  The scholarship, valued at $5,000, is co-sponsored by the Pittsburgh Penguins Booster Club. 

The Johnson scholarship was created in 1992 and is presented annually to a western Pennsylvania high school senior for academic excellence, community service and for providing leadership, sportsmanship and a positive attitude as a member of their school’s hockey program.  Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.2 to qualify.

Wilson played both defense and wing for the Beaver Bobcats.  She distinguished herself as one of only a few female athletes competing at the varsity level.   

She earned a 4-year Varsity Letter with the Bobcats.  Wilson was also Assistant Captain for the RMU Arctic Foxes Hockey Team and played with the Beaver County Badgers Hockey Team and PIHL Girls Ice Hockey Team.

She excelled academically with a 4.26 GPA and finished her senior year ranked 7th of 164 in her class.  She served as President of the National Honor Society, and Vice President of both the Student Technology Assistance Program and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.  She was also a School Board Student Representative and a member of the Marching Band, Concert Band, Pit Orchestra, Book Club and Chemistry Club.

In addition, she was Founder and President of the Writing Club, that mentored young students.

Wilson made volunteerism a large part of her high school career.  As President of the National Honor Society, she scheduled volunteer time for service projects with non-profits including the Beaver Area Memorial Library and Adoption Connection.  She was also a preschool teacher and led craft activities for Vacation Bible School at the First United Methodist Church of Chippewa. 

She rounded out her volunteerism by donating time to mentor elementary school children in writing skills, packing lunches for the National Honor Society’s Back Packs Program for students in need, mentoring young trombonists to continue their music education, and participating at RMU Try Hockey for Free Day to motivate young girls to play hockey.

Throughout her high school career, she has been recognized for her excellence in academics, athletics, and service to her community.  Her awards include the DAR Good Citizen’s Award for Beaver (2026), PIHL Academic Excellence Award (2022-2026), Scholar Athlete Award

(2024-2026), MAC Senior Scholar-Athlete Award (2026), and the PAHL Academic All-Star Award

(2017-2026).

In team competition, she was part of the Beaver County Badgers PAHL Championship Teams in 2025 and 2026, and the RMU Arctic Foxes PAHL Championship Team in 2024.

She is the daughter of John and Sally Wilson of Beaver.  This fall, she will attend the University of Pittsburgh David C. Frederick Honors College with a major in Politics / Philosophy and Law, Criminal Justice, and Society.

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