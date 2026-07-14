Penguins Sign Forward Nick Robertson to a Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Nick Robertson to a two-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Robertson, 24, is signed through the 2027-28 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $3.25 million. Pittsburgh acquired Robertson from Toronto on July 1 in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick.

Robertson has played the last six seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound forward recorded career highs across the board with 16 goals, 16 assists and 32 points in 78 games with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26. His 16 goals ranked sixth amongst his teammates.

In 234 career NHL games, all with Toronto, Robertson has tallied 48 goals, 40 assists and 88 points and added another three points (2G-1A) in 13 playoff games. The forward spent 60 games in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies, notching 27 goals, 30 assists and 57 points.

Prior to turning professional, Robertson played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Peterborough Petes. In 162 career junior games, he registered 97 goals, 77 assists and 174 points. During the 2019-20 season with Peterborough, Robertson led the entire OHL in goals (55), with a league-high eight of his 55 tallies coming while shorthanded.

The Arcadia, California native represented Team USA at the 2020 World Junior Championship, recording five points (2G-3A) in five games.

Robertson was originally drafted in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by Toronto.