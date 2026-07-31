Malkin Making Teammates Feel at Home

Kyle Dubas has spoken about Evgeni Malkin’s 2025-26 season, he mentions the production, which was spectacular for a 39-year-old player. Malkin, who turns 40 today (July 31), put up 19 goals and 61 points in just 56 games. They are numbers that any forward in the league would be happy to have, regardless of age.

But it was something more intangible Malkin brought that really stood out to Dubas.

“More importantly, it's been watching him as we've had some of these guys come in, like Egor Chinakhov, Arturs Silovs, Ilya Solovyov, that are Russian-speaking, and the way that Geno has handled them from the leadership side, it's really been special to watch,” Dubas said. “They speak openly about the impact that he's had on them.”

And with Malkin signing a one-year contract extension this offseason, Silovs went into more depth on that impact. The Latvian goaltender, who is fluent in Russian, was in Pittsburgh for the entire season. He spent the most time with Malkin, particularly off the ice.“He always makes jokes, is always laughing, always smiling,” Silovs said. “I think it's a great time. Just relax, enjoy each other's company, actually learn about each other better. Because I feel like you come to the rink, everyone tries to do their business just to perform at their best, and I feel it's actually in the downtime you can know a person better. So yeah, I think it's really good quality time.”

Silovs said Malkin started the line of communication when it came to making plans, starting with a sushi dinner in Pittsburgh.

“It was actually hilarious – they were explaining the dish, but he already ate it,” Silovs said. “And he’s like, ‘Done. Bring the next one.’ And then a couple of minutes later, he was like, ‘oh, what was that?’”

Then, on one of the longer road trips early in the year, Malkin took Silovs to his first NBA basketball game. They watched the Toronto Raptors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 2 before the Penguins played the Leafs the following night.

A couple of months later, Chinakhov was acquired from Columbus, while the Penguins traded for Soloyvov from Colorado. They got a group chat going, with the guys throwing around ideas about what to do on the road.

“I think it got even tighter when we got more guys,” Silovs said. “We had a really good group to hang out, go for dinners, enjoy a lot of away cities.”

Their meals were usually centered around Malkin’s favorite food, sushi, which he loves eating no matter where he is. Which was fine with Silovs, as he got a taste for sushi being in the Vancouver Canucks organization for a number of years, as the city is right on the water.

“Sushi is probably our number one,” Silovs said. “I like sushi a lot, so for me, it’s a really good choice. I'm pretty sure some guys get sick of it. But Geno loves sushi. It's one of those foods you enjoy the most. Even in the playoffs, we went for sushi all the time. In Philly, they have really good spots. New York, Florida. I was surprised, there was one place in Denver that was incredible as well.”

Malkin is as well-established as it gets, both in Pittsburgh, his second hometown of 20-plus years, and in the NHL. He’s a generational superstar who’s won three Stanley Cups and several individual awards. His younger teammates, however, are still finding their way.

Silovs was still technically a rookie last season and trying to establish himself as an NHL goalie who could play consistently after not being able to crack the depth chart in Vancouver. Chinakhov is an extremely talented forward with a lot of potential who needed a change of scenery. Soloyvov is trying to break through for more games and minutes on the blue line at this level.

Malkin provided an environment for those guys to feel a sense of ease and familiarity while striving to take steps professionally, across the world from their family and friends, speaking a different language and learning to live in a different culture.

“It's comfortable, you know?” Silovs said. “It reminds me like what is happening back home. So, I think it's kind of like a family feel.”

And right now, back home in Russia, Malkin has already built a rapport with one of his new teammates for this upcoming season. He has posted video of him training alongside fellow forward Andrei Kuzmenko, who signed a one-year deal on July 1.

But as Silovs made sure to point out, Malkin didn’t just hang out with them. He made time for other teammates as well, bringing his trademark humor and heart that has helped make Malkin’s Hall of Fame legacy so special.

“I think it's that personality,” Silovs said before adding with a grin, “He’s sometimes grumpy, especially earlier in the morning. But then I think he finds himself back in his natural form that he's like, smiling, laughing, making jokes, everyone really enjoying his presence, all around. Like, you see other teammates smiling, laughing. And I think these comments that he makes, I think are hilarious. I think it's a really good persona to have in the team.”