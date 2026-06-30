Penguins Acquire Defenseman Kaedan Korczak from the Vegas Golden Knights in Exchange for Parker Wotherspoon

16x9 trade
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Kaedan Korczak from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Parker Wotherspoon, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Korczak, 25, is signed through the 2029-30 season and carries an average annual value of $3.25 million. Pittsburgh is retaining 50% of Wotherspoon’s contract.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound defenseman has spent the last five-plus seasons in the Vegas Golden Knights organization. Last season, Korczak recorded three goals, 13 assists and 16 points in 78 games with Vegas and notched three assists in 13 games en route to the Stanley Cup Final.

In 155 career NHL games, Korczak has tallied four goals, 33 assists, 37 points and a plus-31 and added another three assists in 14 career playoff games. The defenseman spent parts of his first four professional seasons with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League and tallied 39 points (7G-32A) in 134 games.

The Yorkton, SK native has represented Team Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship and 2019 World Under-18 Championship, winning a silver medal in 2021.

Korczak was originally drafted in the second round (41st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by Vegas.

News Feed

Penguins Announce ‘Drawn to the Game’ Community and Heritage Series for 2026.27 Season

Inside Scoop: 2026 Penguins Development Camp

Penguins Extend Qualifying Offers to Seven Players

Penguins Acquire Forward David Gustafsson from the Winnipeg Jets in Exchange for Jack St. Ivany

Keep Dreaming, Keep Believing

Penguins Navigating Changing Landscape

Meet the 2026 Penguins Draft Class

Better Together

Penguins Draft Five Players on Day Two of the 2026 NHL Draft

Penguins Love Liam Ruck's Talent, Enthusiasm and Smarts

Penguins Select Liam Ruck with the 22nd Overall Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

The Hoffmann Commitment

Penguins Acquire Forward Hendrix Lapierre from the Washington Capitals in Exchange for a 2027 Third-Round Pick and 2028 Fifth-Round Pick

Hoffmann Family Receives Unanimous NHL Approval to Acquire Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Penguins to Make Five Selections in the 2026 NHL Draft

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp June 29 to July 3 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Name Ron Francis as Special Advisor, Hockey Operations

"A Lot of Belief"

Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Taylor Gauthier to One-Year Contract Extension

Brunicke, Howe Growing into Pros

Penguins Acquire Forward Oliver Okuliar from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Emil Pieniniemi

Malkin’s Signature Run

WBS Put Together a Season to Be Proud Of

Inside Scoop: Golf Trips

"He Represents Us Perfectly": Penguins, Dewar a Great Fit

Inside Scoop: Penguins Front Office Goes to Wheeling

Rust's Unique Perspective on Malkin

Malkin Staying in Pittsburgh

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Evgeni Malkin to a One-Year Contract

Muse Showing Support for Military, Veterans

Talking WBS and Wheeling with Amanda Kessel

Bill Zonnon Making a Big Impact with WBS

Dubas Weighs In On Youth Movement

Sidney Crosby to Represent Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Dubas Talks Malkin, State of the Penguins

Parker Wotherspoon to Represent Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Tommy Novak and Connor Clifton to Represent Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

The Goat

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Connor Dewar and Defenseman Ilya Solovyov

A Movement Across the Burgh

Penguins, Pirates and Steelers Unite to Fight Hunger: #BurghProud Challenge to Benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

"An Awesome Group"

Inside Scoop: 2025.26 Locker Cleanout

New Voice, Big Impact

Malkin Reflects, Looks Ahead

Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse Named a Finalist for Jack Adams Award

Penguins Battled, But Couldn't Dig Out of Series Deficit

Game Preview: Game 6 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins ride momentum into Game 6 against Flyers in Eastern 1st Round