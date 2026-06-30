Penguins Announce ‘Drawn to the Game’ Community and Heritage Series for 2026.27 Season

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced the ‘Drawn to the Game’ Community and Heritage series, using art to highlight various community groups throughout the 2026.27 regular season.

The Drawn to the Game initiative is a celebration of culture and community within Penguins fans and the Pittsburgh area. The program highlights local artists' individuality and their diversity through expression of art, interpretation, and representation. The Penguins are proud to showcase the talent of these artists and support of our city.

For the second-consecutive season, the Penguins will celebrate a community group with a limited-edition Penguins hockey shirt designed by an artist from that community, with the program expanding from nine to 11 individual nights.

The Penguins are currently looking for artists to design hockey shirts (shirseys) for the following cultures and communities which will be highlighted during the 2026.27 season:

  • API Heritage
  • Black History
  • Greek Heritage
  • HER Hockey
  • Hispanic Heritage
  • Hockey Fights Cancer
  • Irish Heritage
  • Italian Heritage
  • Jewish Heritage
  • Polish Heritage
  • Pride

Each artist will receive a $2,000 stipend for their design, online and in-game recognition, a social media feature of their work as well as two tickets to the game that their design is being represented including two passes for an all-inclusive lounge space with curated chef menu alongside stadium food and house beer and wine.

For more information on Drawn to the Game, including how to enter your design as well as artist spotlights from the 2025.26 season, please click here.

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