Keep Dreaming, Keep Believing

Being at the 2026 NHL Draft in person to hear his name called in the fourth round by the Penguins meant everything to Parker von Richter, as he wasn’t initially planning to be there.

“I’m so happy,” the 20-year-old defenseman said with a smile. “For this to happen, it feels amazing, really.”

After his first two draft-eligible seasons passed by without being selected, Parker thought he would just watch it from home. Plus, he and his dad Owen had their annual tee time scheduled.

“I play once a year, with Parker,” Owen said.

But the more Parker thought about it, the more sense it made to drive down. Their town of Port Credit, a suburb of Mississauga, Ontario, is only about two hours from Buffalo. So, Parker told Owen that they should cancel their round of golf.

“We were like, you know what, let's go see this through, see what happens,” Parker said.

The two of them got in the car on Saturday morning, with Day 2 of the NHL Draft scheduled to start at 11 AM. They played some country music – Parker’s current favorite song is ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ by Luke Combs – and got in a good headspace. “Just trying to keep an open mind,” Parker said.

After arriving in Buffalo, Parker changed in the car in the parking lot. With such short notice, Parker didn’t have the time to get a custom-made suit, like many prospects do to commemorate the occasion. Instead, he dressed in his favorite navy blue checked suit.

“I wore it quite a bit during the season. Most-worn suit, first suit I ever really got for the OHL,” Parker said.

Parker and Owen took their seats at KeyBank Center, hoping for the best. The Penguins initially didn’t have a fourth-round pick, but a little before 2 PM, they traded up to grab one. And they selected Parker with it.

“I feel the first two draft seasons passing by just makes you want to work harder to see it through, so for this to happen in my last eligible draft feels great,” Parker said.