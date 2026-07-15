Penguins Name Brandon Pridham as Hockey Operations Consultant

The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Brandon Pridham as Hockey Operations Consultant, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

In his new role, Pridham’s primary responsibilities will include overseeing player contract negotiations, salary cap management and planning to ensure compliance with the collective bargaining agreement, and scheduling.

Pridham, 52, joins the Penguins after a 12-year stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs, most recently serving as the team’s Assistant General Manager from 2018-26. With the Maple Leafs, Pridham’s duties included salary cap analysis, contract negotiations and collective bargaining agreement interpretation for the team. He initially joined Toronto as the Special Assistant to the General Manager, a role he held from 2014-18.

Prior to his Toronto tenure, the Stouffville, Ontario native worked 15 years in the NHL’s League office, most recently as Senior Director, Central Registry and Senior Advisor, Central Scouting. Since 1999, Pridham held various roles within the NHL’s Central Scouting and Central Registry departments with duties including salary arbitration, salary cap management and the collective bargaining agreement. Within his roles, Pridham also facilitated trade calls between NHL teams, approved Entry Draft player eligibility, assisted with the NHL Scouting Combine and served in a scouting capacity for the Central Scouting Department.