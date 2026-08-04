Penguins 2026.27 Single-Game Tickets On Sale Wednesday, August 5 at 10:00 AM

Single game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2026.27 season, which is presented by UPMC, will go on sale Wednesday, August 5 at 10:00 AM at ticketmaster.com/penguins.

The on-sale will include two pre-season home games and 42 regular-season contests held at PPG Paints Arena. The Home Opener is set for Saturday, October 3 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Other schedule highlights include the night before Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) and the Saturday following the holiday (Nov. 28), New Year’s Day versus the Minnesota Wild, January 31 against the Philadelphia Flyers and Saturday, March 13 versus the Washington Capitals.

The final home game of the regular season is slated for Saturday, April 3 versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

In addition to the August 5 single game ticket on-sale, 2026.27 full and half season memberships, as well as 12-Packs, are available now. Fans can also place deposits for premium rentals and group experiences. For more information on Penguins tickets, please visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/tickets or call 1-800-642-PENS.

A full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can sign up for Penguins emails here to receive updates.