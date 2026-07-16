Penguins Announce 2026.27 Regular-Season Schedule

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up their 2026.27 campaign on the road against their cross-state rival, the Philadelphia Flyers, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday, September 30 with puck drop set for 7:30 PM.

Penguins fans will have their first opportunity to see the team in its home opener on Saturday, October 3 against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Including Pittsburgh’s home opener, the first month of the regular season features three Saturday night home games in Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 (vs. MTL), Oct. 10 (vs. DAL) and Oct. 24 (vs. NSH).

The month of November is packed with 13 games, featuring six on the road and seven at home, including the team’s annual games on the night before Thanksgiving (Nov. 25 vs. CGY) and Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 28 vs TOR). Penguins fans can celebrate the holiday season at PPG Paints Arena with eight games at home in December, highlighted by a season-long four-game homestand against Tampa Bay (Dec. 15), Los Angeles (Dec. 17), Seattle (Dec. 18) and Buffalo (Dec. 22) leading into the NHL’s Holiday Break from Dec. 23-25.

The Penguins will open up the 2027 calendar year with consecutive home games against Minnesota on New Year’s Day and Edmonton on January 3. Beginning on Jan. 1, Pittsburgh will play 10 home games leading into the NHL’s All-Star Break (Feb. 3-12) before returning to action on their longest road trip of the season with stops in Edmonton (Feb. 13), Seattle (Feb. 15), Vancouver (Feb. 16), Calgary (Feb. 19), Winnipeg (Feb. 21) and Minnesota (Feb. 23). 

The Penguins close out their regular-season home schedule with five home games from Mar. 22-Apr. 3 with matchups against Columbus (Mar. 22), New Jersey (Mar. 25), Carolina (Mar. 27), New York Islanders (Apr. 1) and Philadelphia (Apr. 3), prior to finishing the 2026.27 campaign on a four-game road trip through Washington (Apr. 4), New York Rangers (Apr. 6), Detroit (Apr. 9) and New Jersey (Apr. 10).

To view the complete 2026.27 schedule, which is presented by UPMC, click here. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 3 with a matchup against the Canadiens, the Penguins will play 18 weekend home games at PPG Paints Arena on either a Friday night (3), Saturday (10) or Sunday (5), accounting for 43% of all regular-season home games.

Information regarding Penguins season memberships, 12-Packs and priority deposits for premium rentals and group experiences can be found here. Single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, August 5. Fans can sign up to receive Penguins emails here for access to a presale opportunity before tickets go on sale to the general public. 

Pittsburgh’s schedule features some noteworthy home games that fans will want to circle on their calendar:

November 25 vs. Calgary & November 28 vs. Toronto: The Penguins are home for the holidays as they host the Flames for the team’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving and the Maple Leafs on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

December 29 vs. Carolina: The Penguins host the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Hurricanes for the first of two visits to Pittsburgh.

January 1 vs. Minnesota: Penguins fans can ring in the new year with the team when the Wild make their only trip to Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day. 

January 31 vs. Philadelphia: The Flyers visit the Penguins for the first time since the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a classic Keystone State matchup.

March 13 vs. Washington: Following Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin meet for their final matchup in Pittsburgh during the 2026.27 regular season. 

April 3 vs. Philadelphia: It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals in their final home game of the regular season. 

The Penguins’ schedule has 15 sets of back-to-back games, beginning when Pittsburgh visits the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 9 and hosts the Dallas Stars on Oct. 10.

The NHL’s schedule will consist of 84 regular-season games in 2026.27, adding two additional in-division games per team compared to previous 82-game seasons. Pittsburgh will face each Metropolitan Division opponent four times (two home/two road), each Western Conference opponent twice (one home/one road) and each Atlantic Division opponent three times. Half of the Atlantic Division foes host the Penguins twice (Buffalo, Montreal, Detroit and Florida), while half visit Pittsburgh twice (Toronto, Tampa Bay, Ottawa and Boston).

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