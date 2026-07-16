Penguins Announce 2026.27 Regular-Season Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up their 2026.27 campaign on the road against their cross-state rival, the Philadelphia Flyers, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday, September 30 with puck drop set for 7:30 PM.

Penguins fans will have their first opportunity to see the team in its home opener on Saturday, October 3 against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Including Pittsburgh’s home opener, the first month of the regular season features three Saturday night home games in Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 (vs. MTL), Oct. 10 (vs. DAL) and Oct. 24 (vs. NSH).

The month of November is packed with 13 games, featuring six on the road and seven at home, including the team’s annual games on the night before Thanksgiving (Nov. 25 vs. CGY) and Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 28 vs TOR). Penguins fans can celebrate the holiday season at PPG Paints Arena with eight games at home in December, highlighted by a season-long four-game homestand against Tampa Bay (Dec. 15), Los Angeles (Dec. 17), Seattle (Dec. 18) and Buffalo (Dec. 22) leading into the NHL’s Holiday Break from Dec. 23-25.

The Penguins will open up the 2027 calendar year with consecutive home games against Minnesota on New Year’s Day and Edmonton on January 3. Beginning on Jan. 1, Pittsburgh will play 10 home games leading into the NHL’s All-Star Break (Feb. 3-12) before returning to action on their longest road trip of the season with stops in Edmonton (Feb. 13), Seattle (Feb. 15), Vancouver (Feb. 16), Calgary (Feb. 19), Winnipeg (Feb. 21) and Minnesota (Feb. 23).

The Penguins close out their regular-season home schedule with five home games from Mar. 22-Apr. 3 with matchups against Columbus (Mar. 22), New Jersey (Mar. 25), Carolina (Mar. 27), New York Islanders (Apr. 1) and Philadelphia (Apr. 3), prior to finishing the 2026.27 campaign on a four-game road trip through Washington (Apr. 4), New York Rangers (Apr. 6), Detroit (Apr. 9) and New Jersey (Apr. 10).

To view the complete 2026.27 schedule, which is presented by UPMC, click here. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.