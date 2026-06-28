Meet the 2026 Penguins Draft Class

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected six prospects at the 2026 NHL Draft at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo over the weekend. Bringing in three forwards, two defensemen, and a goalie, it was a life-changing weekend for these prospects as they began their NHL journey under the Penguins organization.

“It's a bright future in Pittsburgh,” said first-round pick Liam Ruck, with his identical twin Markus being taken in the second round. “Obviously, a lot of great history there, and seeing that they're coming up again with a bunch of young guys, it's special to join that, and I'm super excited about it.”

Pittsburgh’s newest draft selections will now have the opportunity to hit the ice and meet the rest of the organization at the Prospect Development Camp in Cranberry from June 29-July 3.

“I think getting picked is just the start,” third-round pick Pierce Mbuyi said. “Going into camp, listening, seeing how other guys are, and just learning. I think this whole development camp is going to be a lot of learning for me. I just want to go in there and listen as much as I can.”

Here’s a closer look at what these newest additions will bring to the table, including insight from Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas and Vice President of Player Personnel Wes Clark.