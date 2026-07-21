Registration Now Open for the Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run & Family Walk Presented by Highmark

6.6K 16x9 2026
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Mario Lemieux Foundation and Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation announced today that registration is now open for the 14th Annual Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk presented by Highmark. This year’s event kicks off the Penguins' 60th Anniversary season and will feature both in-person and virtual options. The race will be held in person on Sunday, October 4, and virtual participants can run or walk their 6.6K anywhere, anytime, between July 21 and October 4. All proceeds benefit the cancer research and patient care initiatives of the Mario Lemieux Foundation, as well as the youth initiatives of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

The in-person 6.6K run (4.1 miles) begins at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and continues through Pittsburgh streets, ending back at PPG Paints Arena. A 3.3K Family Walk (2.05 miles) is also offered to individuals and groups/families of four, and there are volunteer opportunities available for race weekend. 

Both in-person and virtual registrations include a short-sleeve tech shirt and finishing medal.

Back again this year is the Pet Walk sponsored by Clearview Federal Credit Union. Pets can walk in the 3.3K Family Walk in-person or participate virtually in the 6.6K run, and registered pets will receive a Finisher Bandana.

Additionally, participants can choose to become a fundraiser and receive unique Penguins prizes while raising additional funds for the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Mario Lemieux Foundation. Fundraisers raising a minimum of $166 receive a custom 6.6K Bib Holder created specifically for Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K fundraisers. Fundraisers who raise additional funds will be eligible for a Pittsburgh Penguins Vintage Pennant autographed by Mario Lemieux as well as an Autographed Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey from one of the following Penguins: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell or Mario Lemieux (jerseys are randomly selected).

To register, volunteer or learn more about the Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk presented by Highmark, please visit www.mariolemieux.org.

About The Mario Lemieux Foundation

The Mario Lemieux Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds for cancer research and patient care, as well as Austin’s Playrooms, an initiative that creates playrooms for children and families in medical facilities. Learn more at www.mariolemieux.org.

About the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is among the National Hockey League’s most impactful team foundations. Partnering with nonprofits, corporations, individual donors, and fans, we exist to build healthy futures for children and families in the city and across the region. Through our programming and initiatives, we advance and promote a love of hockey, mental and physical wellness, education, and a robust, vibrant community. Discover more at www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org.

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