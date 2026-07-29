Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Awards Scholarships to 10 Local High School Graduates

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation (PPF) have selected 10 high school graduates to honor with 2026 Penguins Foundation Scholarships. The program includes all Pittsburgh Public Schools and Allegheny County.

This year, PPF supported three different scholarship programs, awarding $54,000 to 19 Pittsburgh-area students. This includes 12 first-year awards plus seven of the PPF 2025 Scholarship second-year awards.

In partnership with UPMC, the Penguins Foundation has awarded its education/community-based scholarships since 2014. Over the past 12 years, the Penguins Foundation has awarded a total of 188 first-year PPF scholarships.

To be eligible, students must attend a Pittsburgh Public School or an Allegheny County high school that provides substantial aid to students for reduced-cost or free lunch programs per the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education - Division of Food and Nutrition.

Each PPF scholarship is valued at $3,000 for the student’s first year of college, and an additional $2,000 is awarded for the student’s second year of college if a 3.0 GPA is maintained and a minimum of 24 credit hours are earned.

Penguins Foundation scholarship recipients for the 2025-2026 school year are as follows: