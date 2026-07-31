Penguins Sign Tommy Novak to a Three-Year Contract Extension

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Tommy Novak to a three-year contract extension, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract, which begins in the 2027-28 season and runs through 2029-30, carries an average annual value of $4.65 million. Novak, 29, was due to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-2027 season.

Novak has played parts of five seasons in the NHL with the Penguins and Nashville Predators. In 2025-26, Novak recorded 16 goals, 26 assists and 42 points in 82 games with Pittsburgh. His point total ranked seventh on the team, while his five power-play tallies ranked fifth. The forward added two assists in six playoff games last season. Novak was the only Penguin to play in all 82 regular-season games in ‘25-26.

In 285 career NHL games, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward has registered 65 goals, 94 assists and 159 points. His most productive season came in 2023-24 when he tallied career highs in goals (18), assists (27) and points (45) in 71 games with the Predators.

Prior to turning professional, the St. Paul, Minnesota native skated four seasons for the University of Minnesota from 2015-19, notching 88 points (18G-70A) in 129 games.

Novak represented Team USA at the 2026 World Championship, recording a team-high seven assists and eight points in eight games.

Novak was acquired by the Penguins in March 2025, alongside of Luke Schenn in exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth round draft choice. Novak was drafted in the third round (85th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft by Nashville.

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