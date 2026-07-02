Penguins and Edgar Snyder & Associates Announce Multi-Year Partnership

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Edgar Snyder & Associates, one of the region’s longest-standing personal injury law firms, have announced a new multi-year partnership naming Edgar Snyder & Associates as the ‘Official Personal Injury Lawyers of the Pittsburgh Penguins.’

“We are thrilled to welcome Edgar Snyder & Associates to the Penguins,” said Penguins’ Senior Vice President of Partnerships Steve Kelley. “This partnership reflects our commitment to aligning with organizations that share our deep roots in Pittsburgh and our dedication to the community. Edgar Snyder & Associates has served Western Pennsylvanians for more than four decades, and we look forward to building on that legacy together both on and off the ice.”

The partnership is centered around a joint community initiative between the Penguins and Edgar Snyder & Associates that will address food insecurity in the region. The Penguins and Edgar Snyder & Associates are committed to focusing their attention to help eliminate hunger through the gathering, packing and distribution of food to individuals in the surrounding Pittsburgh area. As part of the partnership, Edgar Snyder & Associates will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Penguins' T-Shirt Cannons, bringing their brand directly to fans through one of the most popular in-game fan engagement experiences. In addition, the firm will receive prominent in-arena visibility throughout the season, including Zamboni entrance signage and a corner in-ice logo at PPG Paints Arena.

About Edgar Snyder & Associates

Edgar Snyder & Associates is a plaintiff's personal injury law firm representing people hurt in all types of accidents since 1982. The firm also represents injured workers. Office locations include Pittsburgh, Altoona, Erie, Greensburg, and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.EdgarSnyder.com.

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