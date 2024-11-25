Penguins Acquire Forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in Exchange for a 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick

TRADE WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick (formerly the New York Rangers’ pick), it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Tomasino, who will travel to Pittsburgh today in hopes of practicing Tuesday, is signed through the end of the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $825,000 at the NHL level.

The 23-year old forward has spent the previous five seasons with the Predators organization, splitting time between the Predators, as well as the Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. In 159 career NHL games, Tomasino has recorded 23 goals, 48 assists and 71 points. In 89 career AHL games, the forward has tallied 36 goals, 46 assists and 82 points.

The 6-foot, 179-pound forward’s best NHL season came in his rookie year in 2021-22 with Nashville where he registered career highs in goals (11), assists (21) and points (32) in 76 games.

Prior to his professional career, Tomasino played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Niagara IceDogs and Oshawa Generals from 2017-20. In 190 career junior games, he tallied 79 goals, 117 assists and 196 points.

The Mississauga, Ontario native represented Team Canada at the 2019 World Under-18 Championship and 2021 World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal in 2021.

Tomasino was drafted in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by Nashville.

