Game Preview: 01.27.25 at San Jose Sharks

at SJS_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins return to California to take on the San Jose Sharks in the penultimate contest of this seven-game road trip. Puck drop is set for 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (20-23-8), SJS (14-32-6)

Pittsburgh has wins in six of its last seven games versus San Jose and are averaging 5.14 goals per game in those contests. The Penguins have wins in three-straight visits to San Jose and are looking for their fourth-consecutive road win against them for the first time in franchise history. Pittsburgh is 6-4-0 in its last 10 games against Western Conference Opponents.

Recent News

Game Notes

The Penguins continue their season-long seven-game road trip spanning a total of 15 days. It’s the longest road trip for Pittsburgh since their eight-game road swing nearly 30 years ago from Oct. 14-28, 1997 (NYR-MTL-TBL-FLA-SJS-EDM-VAN-CGY).

Tonight, Erik Karlsson faces the team that hosted his talents for five seasons from 2018-23. In 293 games with the Sharks, Karlsson recorded 243 points (52G-191A) and led all Sharks defensemen in goals, assists and points. During his tenure in San Jose, Karlsson ranked first in assists, sixth in goals and fourth in points. Karlsson led San Jose in assists in 2019-20 (34) and 2022-23 (76) and led all Sharks in points in 2022-23 (101).

Rickard Rakell has 32 points (16G-16A) in 37 career games versus the Sharks. His 16 goals are tied for seventh among all active players against San Jose.

Matt Grzelcyk enters this game with 25 points (1G-24A) and is just one point shy of tying his career high of 26 set in 75 games with Boston in 22-23. His 0.49 points-per-game average is on pace to be the second-highest of his career. Grzelcyk has already set career highs this season in assists (24) and power-play points (10), and is on pace to establish a new career best in time on ice per game (20:12).

Bryan Rust, who ranks second on Pittsburgh with 19 goals, is just one tally shy of his sixth 20-goal season. He’s looking to become just the ninth player in franchise history to have six or more 20-goal seasons with the team.

Rust has played some of the best hockey of his career against the San Jose Sharks. In 13 career games versus them, Rust has recorded eight goals, eight assists, 16 points and is plus-nine. Rust’s 1.23 points-per-game average versus the Sharks is his second-highest average versus any one team. Rust has 11 points (6G-5A) in his last six games against the Sharks.

Michael Bunting has been a force on Pittsburgh’s sixth-ranked power play this year. He leads the club with nine power-play goals, which is tied for sixth in the NHL. Bunting’s next power-play tally will make him just the seventh Penguin in the last 10 years to have 10-plus power-play goals in a season.

Kevin Hayes has picked up five points in 12 games (4G-1A) since returning to the lineup on a regular basis on Jan. 3. During that span, only Rickard Rakell has more goals on Pittsburgh.

Quick Hits

1) Sidney Crosby is riding an active seven-game point streak (2G-9A) against San Jose dating back to Jan. 2, 2022.

2) Erik Karlsson has 19 points (5G-14A) in 16 career games against his former team. He has points in 11 of his last 12 games versus San Jose (4G-13A).

3) In 12 career games against the Sharks, Michael Bunting has tallied eight points (2G-6A). He has recorded four assists in his last five games against them.

4) The Penguins rank sixth in the NHL in power-play percentage (26.9%), and have gone 5-for-12 (41.7%) through the first five games of their seven-game road trip.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 399-90-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Away Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Away

News Feed

Boko Imama Makes Penguins Debut in Seattle

Game Preview: 01.25.25 at Seattle Kraken

Penguins Lose Rust in Loss to Anaheim

Game Preview: 01.23.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dubas Pleased with Penguins' Road Response Thus Far

Hayes' Heroes: A Tribute to First Responders

Penguins Play "One of Their Better Games All Year" in LA

Game Preview: 01.20.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Blomqvist Earns Praise in First NHL Game Back

Game Preview: 01.18.25 at Washington Capitals

Nedeljkovic First Goalie Ever to Get Goal and Assist in a Game

Game Preview: 01.17.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Create Magical Day for Make-A-Wish Youngsters

Tristan Jarry Placed on Waivers: Explanation and Reaction

Lack of Details Cost Penguins in Frustrating Loss

Game Preview: 01.14.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

Penguins Players To Serve As Celebrity Game Hosts at Charity Gala on Feb. 5

Breaking the Ice on Mental Health: Sam Poulin Opens Up

Zizing ‘Em Up: McDavid to fulfill dream of teaming with Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Fall Short Despite Strong Effort Against Lightning

Game Preview: 01.12.25 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Penguins "Just Didn't Have It In Any Capacity" Versus Ottawa

Game Preview: 01.11.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Penguins Rise to the Challenge Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 01.09.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Penguins Get One of Two Points for Third Straight Game

Game Preview: 01.07.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

From "Little Rust" to Big Achievements in Pittsburgh

Penguins Get Another Point, This One in Carolina

Game Preview: 01.05.25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Compete Hard to Earn a Point against Florida

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres

Game Preview: 01.03.25 at Florida Panthers

This, Too, Shall Pass

Compher breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings defeat Penguins

Game Preview: 12.31.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Game Preview: 12.29.24 vs. New York Islanders

Islanders Outplay Penguins in Home-and-Home Opener

Game Preview: 12.28.24 at New York Islanders

Penguins' Spirits Bright after Holiday Break

Playing for Canada a 'Dream Come True' for Tanner Howe

Penguins Head into the Holiday Break on a High Note

Game Preview: 12.23.24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Smiles All Around: P.O Joseph Returns to Penguins

Penguins Can't Find a Goal in New Jersey

Game Preview: 12.21.24 at New Jersey Devils

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Crosby Returns to the Goal Column in Win Over Nashville