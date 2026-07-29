Maple Leafs sign Bobrovsky to stabilize goaltending, highlight busy offseason

What they still need

Chayka was insistent during his introductory press conference that rebuilding the team’s defense was the top priority. Bringing in Raddysh and Andrae are significant steps, but there’s still more to be done. The fact the Maple Leafs showed interest on the trade front in Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, is another indication management isn’t afraid to make a big splash in what is a work in progress. Questions remain regarding the future of veteran Morgan Rielly, whose name has been mentioned in trade rumors all summer. Up front, Toronto would like to add a top-six talent, depending on how McKenna comes out of the gate.

They said it

“Certainly a player of Sergei Bobrovsky’s caliber, I think, sends a message that we're serious about moving this team ahead and getting back on track, and trying to take it to another level. I think if you look at the full picture, we're a much more dynamic team today.” -- Chayka on the addition of Bobrovsky

EDGE stat to watch

Raddysh’s elite shooting metrics paved the way to a breakout season (70 points in 73 games) with Tampa Bay. He led the NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts (97), nearly double the next-closest player (Evan Bouchard had 51), long-range shots on goal (130) and long-range goals (nine). Raddysh also had the second-hardest shot resulting in a goal during the regular season (100.13 mph on Nov. 28) and hardest shot resulting in a goal across the League during the playoffs (92.81 mph on April 19). The cornerstone defenseman ranked in the 95th percentile at the position in offensive zone time percentage (45.5), which could greatly help Toronto, considering it struggled in that category last season (38.9; worst in NHL). -- Troy Perlowitz