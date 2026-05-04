Sundin says risk joining Maple Leafs management worth reward

That risk was worth the reward.

"I don't worry about the risk to start with," Sundin said. "I think I have knowledge and experience from being a player here, being the captain here and in an era where a couple times we went to the conference finals. … I don't feel it that way. I feel really fortunate to be able to work from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment again and for this fan base that we all think deserves better, a team that is contending, and so I'm really looking forward to putting in the work and bringing the experience I have to help the team."

Since Sundin last played for the Maple Leafs in 2007-08, he has traveled from Sweden to Toronto periodically, appearing at games. The ovations he receives are among the loudest cheers heard at Scotiabank Arena for alumni.

MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley said he first began speaking with Sundin about a year-and-a-half ago during the launch of his book, "Home and Away." When he was approached during the Maple Leafs' search for new leadership that began after GM Brad Treliving was fired March 30, Pelley noticed Sundin's desire to bring the Stanley Cup to Toronto for the first time since 1967 still burned bright.

"You can see and feel even through a virtual video call with Mats, his passion and love for the city and more importantly his unwavering desire to finish what he started as a player and that's to win the Stanley Cup," Pelley said.

While Chayka will report directly to Pelley, Sundin's role will be full-time and involve a move back to Toronto in the fall with his wife, daughter and two sons.

"For me it feels like coming home," Sundin said. "My wife lived with me here for three years and for our kids, I feel it's an opportunity for them to see what Canada is like and what my life is like in Toronto, so I think they're very excited to come over in the fall."

The former captain will have a significant voice in hockey-related decisions.

"I'm very emotionally connected to the team, to the city, it's been my home for 13 years, 11 years as a captain," Sundin said. "I've known John for a long time, and I think we have the same vision of what a winning team looks like. We're going to complement each other perfectly.

"There's been things in the past that have been done really well for the Toronto Maple Leafs and there's things we should learn from that have maybe been mistakes and that's in regards to locker room management and so forth. That experience I hope to contribute with and represent other generations of players like Wendel (Clark) sitting here, Darcy (Tucker) and Doug (Gilmour)."

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, Sundin had a highly decorated career as a player with 1,349 points (564 goals, 785 assists) in 1,346 games. In 2006, he captained Sweden to a gold medal at the 2006 Turin Olympics. One of the few gaps in his resume was that he never won the Stanley Cup.