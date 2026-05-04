Sundin says risk joining Maple Leafs management worth reward

Hall of Famer beloved in Toronto working with new GM Chayka as senior executive adviser

Sundin_Pelley_Chayka_MapleLeafs

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By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Mats Sundin did not have to do this.

He once held the Toronto Maple Leafs record of 420 goals until he was passed by Auston Matthews on Jan. 3, and his 987 points remain first in team history. He played 13 seasons in Toronto and for many fans that represents the most recent true modicum of success the Maple Leafs enjoyed, when as captain he helped them to the 1999 Eastern Conference Final and their most recent appearance in 2002.

After Sundin was introduced as Maple Leafs senior executive adviser with new general manager John Chayka, his reputation could be tied to the results, positive or negative as they may be, of his tenure in the role.

That risk was worth the reward.

"I don't worry about the risk to start with," Sundin said. "I think I have knowledge and experience from being a player here, being the captain here and in an era where a couple times we went to the conference finals. … I don't feel it that way. I feel really fortunate to be able to work from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment again and for this fan base that we all think deserves better, a team that is contending, and so I'm really looking forward to putting in the work and bringing the experience I have to help the team."

Since Sundin last played for the Maple Leafs in 2007-08, he has traveled from Sweden to Toronto periodically, appearing at games. The ovations he receives are among the loudest cheers heard at Scotiabank Arena for alumni.

MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley said he first began speaking with Sundin about a year-and-a-half ago during the launch of his book, "Home and Away." When he was approached during the Maple Leafs' search for new leadership that began after GM Brad Treliving was fired March 30, Pelley noticed Sundin's desire to bring the Stanley Cup to Toronto for the first time since 1967 still burned bright.

"You can see and feel even through a virtual video call with Mats, his passion and love for the city and more importantly his unwavering desire to finish what he started as a player and that's to win the Stanley Cup," Pelley said.

While Chayka will report directly to Pelley, Sundin's role will be full-time and involve a move back to Toronto in the fall with his wife, daughter and two sons.

"For me it feels like coming home," Sundin said. "My wife lived with me here for three years and for our kids, I feel it's an opportunity for them to see what Canada is like and what my life is like in Toronto, so I think they're very excited to come over in the fall."

The former captain will have a significant voice in hockey-related decisions.

"I'm very emotionally connected to the team, to the city, it's been my home for 13 years, 11 years as a captain," Sundin said. "I've known John for a long time, and I think we have the same vision of what a winning team looks like. We're going to complement each other perfectly.

"There's been things in the past that have been done really well for the Toronto Maple Leafs and there's things we should learn from that have maybe been mistakes and that's in regards to locker room management and so forth. That experience I hope to contribute with and represent other generations of players like Wendel (Clark) sitting here, Darcy (Tucker) and Doug (Gilmour)."

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, Sundin had a highly decorated career as a player with 1,349 points (564 goals, 785 assists) in 1,346 games. In 2006, he captained Sweden to a gold medal at the 2006 Turin Olympics. One of the few gaps in his resume was that he never won the Stanley Cup.

Leafs bring in John Chayka as GM and Mats Sundin Senior Executive Advisor

His desire to do it with the Maple Leafs as a player was strong and it's largely why he resisted a trade during his waning years with the team. Pelley said Sundin did not learn the exact title of his position until a contract was recently presented to him. Their only conversations during the process pertained to how he could use his expertise to help the team win.

The Stanley Cup is clearly a big reason why he decided to take on his new role.

"I got so much out of the game of hockey but my 18 years in the League, by far my 13 years with Toronto, were the best," Sundin said. "I don't think players really understand what it means to be a Maple Leaf until you actually wear the jersey. A lot of players are from Ontario and Toronto, but it's a super-unique environment. I think it's the greatest fan base in the world and for me to get the chance to come back and represent the Maple Leafs and work for this fan base, I find that humbling, I'm very proud to do it and I'm really driven to help this team win."

Though neither Sundin nor Chayka made any grand proclamations about their first orders of business, they will meet with coach Craig Berube collectively later this week. Chayka said he would be open to retaining Berube and called him a "tremendous coach, Stanley Cup coach and a good person."

Sundin said he will also meet with Matthews in the near future. The 28-year-old captain has two seasons left on a four-year, $53 million contract ($13.25 million average annual value) he signed with the Maple Leafs on Aug. 23, 2023.

"He's a superstar in his own right, won the Olympic gold," Sundin said. "I think he's a good leader, great leader, captained (Team USA) to the gold (in the 2026 Winter Olympics), so I think the Toronto Maple Leafs and the fan base are very fortunate to have a player of that caliber and let's hope he's committed to lead this team through the next period as well."

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