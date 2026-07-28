Canucks hire Malhotra as coach, add Gallagher, Oleksiak

Key departures

Teddy Blueger, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1. The 31-year-old had 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 35 games for Vancouver last season. ... Evander Kane, F: The 34-year-old had 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 71 games last season. He remains an unrestricted free agent. ... Marcus Pettersson, D: Traded to the New York Rangers on July 1 for a conditional first-round pick in the 2030 NHL Draft. The 30-year-old had 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 82 games last season. ... Nils Hoglander, F: Traded to the Nashville Predators for a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft on June 29. The 25-year-old had five points (two goals, three assists) in 38 games last season.

On the Cusp

Ilya Safonov, F: The 25-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on June 2. He played the past seven seasons with Kazan of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia, and last season had 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 68 games. He likely will start the season with Abbotsford but could be called up at some point. ... Arshdeep Bains, F: It might be the last chance for the 25-year-old to prove he can be a regular for the Canucks. Bains has played 49 games for Vancouver the past three seasons, and had five points (one goal, four assists) in 28 games last season. He also had 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 34 games with Abbotsford. He is entering the last of a two-year contract he signed June 30, 2025. ... Sawyer Mynio, D: The 21-year-old had 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 58 games with Abbotsford last season. He was selected by Vancouver in the third round (No. 89) in the 2023 NHL Draft. ... Kirill Kudryavtsev, D: Selected by Vancouver in the seventh round (No. 208) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Kudryavtsev had two assists in three games for the Canucks last season and 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 44 games for Abbotsford. He was a member of its Calder Cup championship team in 2025.