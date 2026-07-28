Lightning sign Carlson, Mikheyev, could give Geekie big opportunity

Key departures

Darren Raddysh, D: The 30-year-old, who could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1, went to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a sign-and-trade on June 19, with Tampa Bay receiving a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Raddysh signed an eight-year contract as part of the deal. He had NHL career highs in goals (22), assists (48), points (70), plus/minus (plus-21), power-play goals (10), power-play points (26), game-winning goals (six), shots on goal (212) and ice time per game (22:42) playing in 73 games. … Nick Paul, F: Traded to the Maple Leafs on July 1 as part of the deal for Hildeby. The 31-year-old had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 51 games last season, his fifth with the Lightning. … Corey Perry, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1. Perry started last season with the Kings, then was traded to the Lightning on March 6. The 41-year-old had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 22 games for the Lightning last season. … Oliver Bjorkstrand, F: Signed a one-year contract with the New York Rangers on July 1. The 31-year-old had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 80 games last season, and ranked second on Tampa Bay with nine power-play goals. … Declan Carlile, D: Signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1. The 26-year-old had three points (one goal, two assists) in 42 games for the Lightning last season.

On the cusp

Conor Geekie, F: Had three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 regular-season games and got into two games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Lightning last season after appearing in 52 regular-season and four playoff games in 2024-25. The 22-year-old is in the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract and should get every chance to win a spot in the lineup, especially with Paul gone. … Dennis Hildeby, G: Likely to emerge as the backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy after general manager Julien BriseBois said July 1 the team is looking to find a new NHL home for Jonas Johansson, the Lightning's backup goalie the past three seasons.