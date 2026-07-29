Golden Knights hire Craig as coach, sign Olofsson to help replace Dorofeyev

Key departures

Pavel Dorofeyev, F: Traded to the New York Rangers on June 26 for a first-round pick (No. 26) in the 2026 NHL Draft, a third-round pick (No. 92) in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. Dorofeyev had NHL career highs in goals (37), assists (27) and points (64) in 82 games last season. His 12 goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs were second on Vegas behind forward Brett Howden (14). … Keegan Kolesar, F: Traded to the Detroit Red Wings on July 1 for a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Kolesar had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 82 games last season, and one goal in 21 playoff games. … Kaedan Korczak, D: Traded to Pittsburgh by Vegas for Wotherspoon on June 30, the 25-year-old had 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 78 regular-season games and three assists in 13 playoff games. … Akira Schmid, G: Traded to the Florida Panthers on June 29 for a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL draft. Schmid was 16-10-6 with a 2.59 goals-against average, .893 save percentage and two shutouts in an NHL career-high 34 games (29 starts) last season. He did not play in the postseason. … Colton Sissons, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1. Sissons had 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 66 games last season and eight points (two goals, six assists) in 22 playoff games. … John Tortorella, coach: The Golden Knights announced June 16 that Tortorella would not return. Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy on March 29, with eight games remaining in the regular season and Vegas went 7-0-1 before its run to the Stanley Cup Final, a six-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He's ninth in NHL history among coaches with 777 wins and his 1,628 regular-season games are sixth.