Stecher signs 2-year contract with Maple Leafs

Troy Stecher signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 32-year-old defenseman could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 58 games for the Maple Leafs this season after being claimed off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 15.

Signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent April 13, 2016, Stecher has 131 points (25 goals, 106 assists) in 624 regular-season games for the Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Oilers and Maple Leafs, and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 29 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Maple Leafs acquired Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 19 for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The defenseman signed an eight-year contract with Tampa Bay before being traded to Toronto. Defenseman Brandon Carlo was sent to the St. Louis Blues for two third-round picks (Nos. 73 and 76) in the 2026 draft, when the Maple Leafs selected forward Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 pick.

Toronto (32-36-14) failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.