Canadiens add Berard to core seeking another lengthy playoff run

Key departures

Brendan Gallagher, F: After 14 seasons with Montreal, Gallagher was traded to the Vancouver Canucks for future considerations on June 29. He had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 77 games last season and one goal in three Stanley Cup Playoff games. Since making his NHL debut on Jan. 22, 2013, the 34-year-old led the Canadiens in points (487), goals (246) and games played (911). … Patrik Laine, F: Coming off an injury-plagued season, Laine remains an unrestricted free agent. He had one assist in five games last season and hasn't played since Oct. 16 because of a core muscle injury that required surgery. Laine has 422 points (224 goals, 198 assists) in 537 NHL games. ... Joe Veleno, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on July 1 after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Canadiens. Veleno had five points (two goals, three assists) in 61 games last season and one assist in nine playoff games.

On the cusp

Jacob Fowler, G: The 21-year-old got his first shot in the NHL last season, finishing 9-6-2 with a 2.43 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 17 games. He also got a taste of the playoffs, allowing one goal on two shots in relief of Jakub Dobes in an 8-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round and could push Dobes for playing time. ... David Reinbacher, D: The 21-year-old had one assist in two NHL games last season after spending most of it with Laval of the AHL. The No. 5 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Reinbacher could have a lengthier stay with Montreal this season. ... Adam Engstrom, D: The 22-year-old made his NHL debut on Nov. 26 before going back to Laval in January and being recalled to Montreal on March 30. He had one assist, a plus-2 rating and an average ice time of 13:03 in 15 games for the Canadiens. ... Owen Beck, F: The 22-year-old has made sporadic appearances for Montreal since being drafted in the second round (No. 33) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Beck has two points (one goal, one assist) in 28 games across three NHL seasons, including one goal in 15 games last season.