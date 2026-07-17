After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the Montreal Canadiens:
Canadiens add Berard to core seeking another lengthy playoff run
Goalie Fowler, defenseman Reinbacher could have increased role; veteran Gallagher traded
© Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
2025-26 season: 48-24-10, third in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference Final
Key arrivals
Brett Berard, F: Acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on June 26, the 23-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 9. He did not have a point in 13 NHL games last season, and had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 41 games with Hartford of the American Hockey League. Through two NHL seasons, Berard has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 48 games. … Reilly Walsh, D: The 27-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract on July 8. Walsh ranked third among defensemen in the Kontinental Hockey League last season with 46 points (16 goals, 30 assists) in 68 games. His lone NHL game came with the New Jersey Devils on April 26, 2022.
Key departures
Brendan Gallagher, F: After 14 seasons with Montreal, Gallagher was traded to the Vancouver Canucks for future considerations on June 29. He had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 77 games last season and one goal in three Stanley Cup Playoff games. Since making his NHL debut on Jan. 22, 2013, the 34-year-old led the Canadiens in points (487), goals (246) and games played (911). … Patrik Laine, F: Coming off an injury-plagued season, Laine remains an unrestricted free agent. He had one assist in five games last season and hasn't played since Oct. 16 because of a core muscle injury that required surgery. Laine has 422 points (224 goals, 198 assists) in 537 NHL games. ... Joe Veleno, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on July 1 after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Canadiens. Veleno had five points (two goals, three assists) in 61 games last season and one assist in nine playoff games.
On the cusp
Jacob Fowler, G: The 21-year-old got his first shot in the NHL last season, finishing 9-6-2 with a 2.43 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 17 games. He also got a taste of the playoffs, allowing one goal on two shots in relief of Jakub Dobes in an 8-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round and could push Dobes for playing time. ... David Reinbacher, D: The 21-year-old had one assist in two NHL games last season after spending most of it with Laval of the AHL. The No. 5 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Reinbacher could have a lengthier stay with Montreal this season. ... Adam Engstrom, D: The 22-year-old made his NHL debut on Nov. 26 before going back to Laval in January and being recalled to Montreal on March 30. He had one assist, a plus-2 rating and an average ice time of 13:03 in 15 games for the Canadiens. ... Owen Beck, F: The 22-year-old has made sporadic appearances for Montreal since being drafted in the second round (No. 33) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Beck has two points (one goal, one assist) in 28 games across three NHL seasons, including one goal in 15 games last season.
What they still need
A top-six forward. The Canadiens averaged 3.44 goals last season, ranked sixth in the NHL, but maintaining that might require an upgrade to the second line. Ivan Demidov, who is locked up long-term on an eight-year contract signed July 1, is of no concern as one of the wings after he had 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games at age 20. Demidov's continued development could be aided by landing a complimentary player.
They said it
"You never know how many chances you're going to get to (be) a few games away from a Stanley Cup Final. Obviously, the future is bright with a lot of young players, a core that can hopefully stay together for a long time and do a lot more winning." -- Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki
EDGE stat to watch
Cole Caufield, who scored a career-high 51 goals (second in NHL) and led the League in 5-on-5 goals (33) last season, was tied for fourth in the NHL in midrange goals (18) and tied for 10th in high-danger goals (22). Defenseman Lane Hutson ranked seventh in the NHL in total skating distance (295.21 miles) last season and was a standout at his position in high-danger shots on goal (19; tied for third), midrange shots on goal (41; 95th percentile), midrange goals (seven; 96th percentile), high-danger goals (three; 92nd percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (141; 98th percentile), max skating speed (22.97 mph; 98th percentile) and offensive zone time percentage (44.3; 90th percentile). -- Chris Meaney
Fantasy spin
The Canadiens are the only team with four players in the top 12 of the fantasy keeper and dynasty league rankings, which are the top 25-and-younger players for long-term formats: Hutson, Caufield, Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky. Combine that group with Suzuki, who will turn 27 on Aug. 10, and the up-and-coming goalie tandem of Dobes and Fowler and Montreal is right up there with the San Jose Sharks for the best young core in the NHL for fantasy purposes. -- Pete Jensen
Projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Oliver Kapanen -- Kirby Dach
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
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