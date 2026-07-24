After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers:
Flyers trade for Woll to support Vladar in goal, sign Acciari
Luchanko, Bonk among prospects on cusp of NHL
© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
2025-26 season: 43-27-12, third in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round
Key arrivals
Joseph Woll, G: The 28-year-old was acquired, along with defenseman Simon Benoit, in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 16 for goalie Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Woll is expected to be a more dependable goaltending partner for Dan Vladar. He went 15-16-7 with a 3.34 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 games (38 starts) last season but some of that could be on the defensive struggles in front of him. He faced 32.8 shots on goal per 60 minutes of ice time, the most among NHL goalies (minimum 30 games). But in 2024-25, when he faced 29.9 shots per 60, he was 27-14-1 with a 2.73 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout in 42 games (41 starts). The Flyers allowed 25.5 shots on goal per game last season, fourth fewest in the NHL. ... Noel Acciari, F: The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1. Acciari had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 67 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, and one assist in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. He'll likely play on the fourth line, and as Philadelphia's only right-shot center will be used to take face-offs on his strong side. ... Simon Benoit, D: The 27-year-old was second on the Maple Leafs with 194 hits and tied for second with 114 blocked shots in 73 games last season. He should provide a physical element in a third-pair role.
Key departures
Garnet Hathaway, F: Traded to the Florida Panthers on June 25 with a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Hathaway had three points (one goal, two assists) in 66 regular-season games and led the Flyers with 252 hits. He also had two points (one goal, one assist) in eight playoff games. ... Emil Andrae, D: He had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 61 regular-season games and one assist in four playoff games. ... Samuel Ersson, G: He was 14-11-5 with a 3.12 GAA and .870 save percentage in 33 games (29 starts). ... Rodrigo Abols, F: The unrestricted free agent had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 42 games. His season ended when he broke his right leg and tore ligaments in his right ankle during a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Jan. 17, but he returned to practice during the playoffs. ... Luke Glendening, F: The unrestricted free agent had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 70 games for the Flyers and New Jersey Devils, including five points (two goals, three assists) in 18 regular-season games with Philadelphia after being claimed off waivers March 6. He also had one goal in 10 playoff games. ... Noah Juulsen, D: Signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on July 1. Juulsen had an NHL career-high 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 52 regular-season games and two assists in five playoff games.
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On the cusp
Jett Luchanko, F: The 19-year-old began each of the past two seasons in the NHL after being selected in the first round (No. 13) of the 2024 NHL Draft, but was returned to his junior team each time after playing four games. Luchanko will turn pro this season with another chance to start the season in the NHL, or go to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League and put himself in place for an early season callup. ... Oliver Bonk, D: The 21-year-old made his NHL debut last season, playing one regular-season game and one game in the playoffs. He'll likely compete with David Jiricek to replace Andrae on the third defense pair. Bonk had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 46 games with Lehigh Valley last season.
What they still need
A No. 1 center remains a glaring need. The Flyers showed how big a hole they feel it is in their lineup when they tendered a five-year, $90 million offer sheet (average annual value of $18 million) to restricted free agent Leo Carlsson on July 3. The Anaheim Ducks matched the offer July 9, leaving the Flyers right where they started. The hope now is Trevor Zegras, who finished the season as the No 1 center and signed a four-year contract July 15, can take another step forward. He had NHL career-bests with 26 goals and 67 points last season, but won just 34.1 percent of his face-offs, last among the 154 players to take at least 300 last season.
They said it
"We're not satisfied with how last year went. We got a taste, and now hopefully within the next year, next couple years, we're right back in it, and going farther and deeper." -- forward Tyson Foerster
EDGE stat to watch
Vladar had an .861 high-danger save percentage during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, second to Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild (.865) among NHL goalies to play at least five postseason games. Vladar also was tied with Wallstedt for the best 5-on-5 save percentage during the 2026 postseason at .937. Among the 51 goalies who played at least 30 regular-season games last season, Vladar had the third best goals-against average (2.42 in 52 games) behind Scott Wedgewood (2.02) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (2.31). After acquiring Woll, the Flyers now have two of the top 10 goalies in long-range save percentage from last season: Vladar was seventh in that category (.983), while Woll was ninth (.980). -- Pete Jensen
Fantasy focus
Porter Martone, who leads the fantasy top 10 rookie rankings for 2026-27, had 10 points (four goals, six assists), four power-play points, 32 shots on goal, 16 hits and averaged 17:02 in ice time in nine regular-season games last season. He then had five points (two goals, three assists), one power-play point, two game-winning goals, 23 shots on goal and 33 hits in 10 postseason games. The 19-year-old is expected to play on the top line and on the power play in his first full NHL season and is a must-have player in fantasy leagues counting hits and shots on goal. -- Chris Meaney
Projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Porter Martone
Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk
Dan Vladar
Joseph Woll