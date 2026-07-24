Flyers trade for Woll to support Vladar in goal, sign Acciari

On the cusp

Jett Luchanko, F: The 19-year-old began each of the past two seasons in the NHL after being selected in the first round (No. 13) of the 2024 NHL Draft, but was returned to his junior team each time after playing four games. Luchanko will turn pro this season with another chance to start the season in the NHL, or go to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League and put himself in place for an early season callup. ... Oliver Bonk, D: The 21-year-old made his NHL debut last season, playing one regular-season game and one game in the playoffs. He'll likely compete with David Jiricek to replace Andrae on the third defense pair. Bonk had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 46 games with Lehigh Valley last season.

What they still need

A No. 1 center remains a glaring need. The Flyers showed how big a hole they feel it is in their lineup when they tendered a five-year, $90 million offer sheet (average annual value of $18 million) to restricted free agent Leo Carlsson on July 3. The Anaheim Ducks matched the offer July 9, leaving the Flyers right where they started. The hope now is Trevor Zegras, who finished the season as the No 1 center and signed a four-year contract July 15, can take another step forward. He had NHL career-bests with 26 goals and 67 points last season, but won just 34.1 percent of his face-offs, last among the 154 players to take at least 300 last season.