McKenna takes ice with Maple Leafs at development camp

He says that likely won’t be the case when the team opens its training camp in September.

That’s because the number in question is the same one long worn by two-time Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky, who was signed to a three-year deal by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

While McKenna would not reveal if any negotiations have taken place involving what the goalie might gift him to give it up, the 18-year-old said he’ll gladly do just that.

“Bob, he's won two Stanley Cups,” McKenna said, wearing a wry grin on his face after the first day of on-ice workouts at Maple Leafs development camp. “If he wants that number, he's going to get that number.”

Which begged the follow up question: Which number will McKenna wear if that happens, as expected?

“I don't know,” he said. “My two other ones are taken. They’re up in the rafters. So I'll have to think about it.”

Those numbers, both retired by the Maple Leafs: No. 9, belonging to Hall of Famers Charlie Conacher and Ted Kennedy; and 27, worn by Hall of Famers Darryl Sittler and Frank Mahovlich.

For his part, McKenna isn’t worried about such things. Instead, he’s stoked to be part of an Original Six franchise, especially one that was so busy on the opening day of free agency on Wednesday.

Like many Maple Leafs fans, he couldn’t stop grinning about all the additions his new team made, with Bobrovsky headlining the acquisitions of seven players that included forwards Nick Paul and Jack Roslovic.

Usually a player selected No. 1 in the NHL Draft, like McKenna was on Friday, ends up with a basement-dwelling team looking to up its talent pool. In that regard, he’s in a unique situation in that he was selected by a Maple Leafs team, led by stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander, that is in win-now mode, as exemplified by the flurry of activity Toronto has been involved in of late.

“It’s super exciting,” he said. “I think you can tell the mindset (general manager John) Chayka and the staff have. They want to make a statement next year.”