TORONTO — Gavin McKenna officially stepped onto the ice for the first time as a Toronto Maple Leaf on Thursday wearing his familiar No. 72.
McKenna takes ice with Maple Leafs at development camp
No. 1 pick excited about Toronto’s roster additions; will surrender jersey No. 72 to new goalie Bobrovsky
© Toronto Maple Leafs
He says that likely won’t be the case when the team opens its training camp in September.
That’s because the number in question is the same one long worn by two-time Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky, who was signed to a three-year deal by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
While McKenna would not reveal if any negotiations have taken place involving what the goalie might gift him to give it up, the 18-year-old said he’ll gladly do just that.
“Bob, he's won two Stanley Cups,” McKenna said, wearing a wry grin on his face after the first day of on-ice workouts at Maple Leafs development camp. “If he wants that number, he's going to get that number.”
Which begged the follow up question: Which number will McKenna wear if that happens, as expected?
“I don't know,” he said. “My two other ones are taken. They’re up in the rafters. So I'll have to think about it.”
Those numbers, both retired by the Maple Leafs: No. 9, belonging to Hall of Famers Charlie Conacher and Ted Kennedy; and 27, worn by Hall of Famers Darryl Sittler and Frank Mahovlich.
For his part, McKenna isn’t worried about such things. Instead, he’s stoked to be part of an Original Six franchise, especially one that was so busy on the opening day of free agency on Wednesday.
Like many Maple Leafs fans, he couldn’t stop grinning about all the additions his new team made, with Bobrovsky headlining the acquisitions of seven players that included forwards Nick Paul and Jack Roslovic.
Usually a player selected No. 1 in the NHL Draft, like McKenna was on Friday, ends up with a basement-dwelling team looking to up its talent pool. In that regard, he’s in a unique situation in that he was selected by a Maple Leafs team, led by stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander, that is in win-now mode, as exemplified by the flurry of activity Toronto has been involved in of late.
“It’s super exciting,” he said. “I think you can tell the mindset (general manager John) Chayka and the staff have. They want to make a statement next year.”
In the process, McKenna understands he’s in a favorable position in Toronto, where he doesn’t have to be, as he calls it, “The Guy.”
“For me to come in as a first overall pick and be in that environment, have these veteran guys around me, and kind of not have to be, you know, that driver, and learn from those guys, I'm very lucky and fortunate," he said.
“I can't wait to get going and meet all these new guys.”
Including Bobrovsky, the potential future Hall of Fame goalie he’ll be shooting on daily in training camp.
“It’s pretty crazy,” he said. “I’m super grateful. Honestly it still doesn’t feel real. It’s a dream come true.
“Honestly I haven’t had much time to think about it.”
Given his chaotic schedule the past five days, he hasn’t had much time to think about anything.
Consider the whirlwind his life has been.
On Friday, he was drafted first overall in Buffalo, with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber announcing the selection.
On Saturday, he was in Toronto for his official introduction to the local press and fan base. After that, it was off to Rogers Centre to throw out the first pitch at the Blue Jays-Texas Rangers game, an effort that ended up being high and outside.
“I was getting told that it's a lot farther than it looks, so everyone's telling me don't come up short,” he said.
He didn't.
“I don't know, the pressure got to me,” he said with a laugh. “Yeah, not good.”
The experience, however, certainly was, especially for a kid from Whitehorse, Yukon.
“It was cool,” he said. “When you walk out there in front of 40,000 people, all cheering you on, it was pretty special. So to kind of get that love and then throw that pitch, and then obviously watch the Jays, well, it was a beautiful day out, so it was awesome.”
On Sunday, a week of going through an orientation of his new team and surroundings started when he and his fellow prospects at Maple Leafs development camp participated in a town hall with Hall of Famer Mats Sundin, Toronto’s senior executive advisor of hockey operations. There, Sundin passed on tips on how to handle living and playing in the hockey fishbowl that is Toronto.
McKenna also got the chance to have a 1-on-1 on-ice session with Maple Leafs assistant GM Hayley Wickenheiser, where he identified aspects of his game he needs to work on entering his rookie NHL season.
“There's all little details,” he said. “I think throughout the year, there's a lot of talk about my compete levels and stuff like that. So, I think being in this environment helps me a lot, and just seeing everyone else work, I think it honestly, it's pretty easy for you to just work hard out here.
“That's something I always want to work on and continue growing the part of my game.”
What Wickenheiser quickly gleaned from working with McKenna is his ability to absorb advice and immediately translate it into improvement.
“Obviously among my first impressions are he's an excellent processor,” Wickenheiser said. “I think he's got a quiet confidence about him that he exudes, and you know he can elevate his game. He has excellent agility. His IQ is off the charts.
“And the thing that I really like about Gavin, he's very grounded. He knows where he came from, and, and you know, despite all the hype around him, has managed to sort of stay grounded in that …
“Obviously it's clear to everyone in the building he's a really good player.”
© Mike Zeisberger
On Thursday it seemed as if everyone in the aforementioned Ford Performance Centre that serves as the Maple Leafs practice rink had their eyes glued on him. From Chayka to Sundin to coach Jim Hiller to a seemingly endless gaggle of support staff and scouts, they watched every workout, every shift, every line rush with keen interest, specifically focusing on No. 72.
For Wickenheiser, it brought back memories of May 5 when the Maple Leafs won the Draft Lottery.
“I think we were probably all in shock initially,” she said. “It's really a franchise-changing moment when you get a first pick overall, and obviously to have Gavin, and just the person that he is, and bringing him in, it's exciting for all of us …
“He’s an exceptionally bright kid. He asks a lot of great questions.”
As McKenna gets accustomed to all the hype and hoopla that goes with being a Maple Leaf in Toronto, he admits being on the ice is the place he finds the most peace. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when he finally had the chance to skate with his fellow prospects.
“When you're out there, it's pretty easy to be dialed in,” he said. “It's the game I've played my entire life. So, when I'm out there, I'm having fun, I feel comfortable and confident. And then, off the ice, you kind of want to let go and hang out with your buddies and get to know everyone.
“Just enjoy the city and the time I got here.”