Duhaime signs 3-year contract with Maple Leafs

Brandon Duhaime signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 29-year-old forward, who completed a two-year, $3.7 million contract with the Washington Capitals ($1.85 million average annual value) signed on July 1, 2024, had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 82 games with the Capitals last season.

The fourth-round pick (No. 106) by the Minnesota Wild in the 2016 NHL Draft, Duhaime has 70 points (33 goals, 37 assists) in 375 regular-season games for the Wild, Colorado Avalanche and Capitals and five points (four goals, one assist) in 33 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Duhaime is the sixth player signed by the Maple Leafs since the start of free agency on Wednesday and the 11th player added to the Toronto roster in the past eight weeks.

“I just thought I’d be a great fit," Duhaime said Thursday. "And they added some great pieces in free agency from the end of the year. Just excited to join the team.”

On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs signed goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year contract and forwards Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger, Jack Roslovic and Zack MacEwen to two-year contracts.

“Obviously was super-excited about the action yesterday," Sissons said. "The roster really is starting to take shape, and that was really exciting for all of us. I think it's looking really good, and everyone should be really excited about some of the depth pieces. And getting Bob in net, I think it should be a great season.”

On June 16, Toronto acquired goalie Samuel Ersson and defenseman Emil Andrae in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for goalie Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit. (Ersson was then traded to the Ottawa Senators on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft). The next day, the Maple Leafs hired Jim Hiller as their coach, replacing Craig Berube, who was fired May 13.

Two days later, Toronto acquired defenseman Darren Raddysh in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. As part of the sign-and-trade move, Raddysh signed an eight-year contract with the Lightning before being sent to the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs also acquired forward Nick Paul in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for goalie Dennis Hildeby on Wednesday.