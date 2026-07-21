Islanders sign Maccelli, could rely on rookies with Lee departing

On the cusp

Victor Eklund, F: The No. 16 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Eklund had an assist in his debut on April 14 and will receive a legitimate opportunity to make the team out of training camp. The 19-year-old ranked fourth among Swedish Hockey League rookies with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 43 regular-season games for Djurgardens IF and then had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in nine games for Bridgeport of the AHL before making his NHL debut. … Isaiah George, D: The Islanders are hopeful George is ready for a full-time role after two seasons in the AHL. A fourth-round pick (No. 98) in the 2022 NHL Draft, George had 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 47 games for Bridgeport last season, and one assist in four NHL games. The 22-year-old has six points (one goal, five assists) in 37 games with the Islanders. … Kashawn Aitcheson, D: The No. 17 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft was named the Max Kaminsky Trophy winner as the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Defenseman last season, his fourth with Barrie, after he had 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) and was plus-46 in 56 games. Aitcheson, 19, who had 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 19 OHL playoff games, is expected to play for Hamilton (AHL) this season. … Cole Eiserman, F: The No. 20 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Eiserman had 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) in 32 games in his sophomore season at Boston University before getting his first taste of pro hockey at Bridgeport, where he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 12 regular-season games and no points in two playoff games. The 19-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract March 18. … Malte Gustafsson, D: The No. 13 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft spent much of last season in the SHL as a 17-year-old and had three assists in 27 games.