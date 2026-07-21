Islanders sign Maccelli, could rely on rookies with Lee departing

Eklund, George may make team out of camp; Vanecek signed for goalie depth

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© Joe Hrycych/Getty Images

By Brian Compton
@BComptonNHL NHL.com Managing Editor

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the New York Islanders:

2025-26 season: 43-34-5, sixth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Matias Maccelli, F: The 25-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1 after he had 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 71 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. Maccelli has 169 points (51 goals, 118 assists) in 295 games with the Arizona Coyotes, Utah and Toronto, including career highs in goals (17), assists (40) and points (57) with the Coyotes in 2023-24. … Vitek Vanecek, G: Was 5-13-3 with 2.93 goals-against average, .883 save percentage and one shutout in 22 games for the Utah Mammoth last season. The 30-year-old, who signed a one-year contract July 1, is 101-69-24 with a 2.84 GAA and .900 save percentage in 210 games (195 starts) with the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Mammoth, and 2-4 with a 4.52 GAA and .834 save percentage in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games (seven starts). Vanecek would likely play for Hamilton of the American Hockey League if goalie Semyon Varlamov is healthy enough for backup duty after having both knees replaced. … Matthew Kessel, D: The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 after he had three points (two goals, one assist) in 29 games for the St. Louis Blues last season. Kessel has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 99 games since he was picked in the fifth round (No. 150) by the Blues at the 2020 NHL Draft.

TOR@NJD: Maccelli snaps home opening goal from the slot

Key departures

Anders Lee, F: Played his first 14 seasons with the Islanders after being selected in the sixth round (No. 152) of the 2009 NHL Draft and served as captain the past eight. The 36-year-old, who signed a three-year contract with the Mammoth on July 1, ranks fifth in Islanders history in games played (923), fourth in goals (308) and 10th in points (549), and has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 46 playoff games. …David Rittich, G: Signed a one-year contract with the Devils on July 3. He played 30 games last season (28 starts) and was 14-10-3 with a 2.76 GAA, .894 save percentage and two shutouts. Rittich is 122-81-29 with a 2.79 GAA, .903 save percentage and nine shutouts in 260 regular-season games (232 starts) with the Calgary Flames, Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings and Islanders, and 0-4 with a 5.24 GAA and .787 save percentage in four playoff games (three starts). …Carson Soucy, D: Had four points (two goals, two assists) and averaged 15:27 of ice time in 30 games for the Islanders last season after being acquired from the New York Rangers on Jan. 26 for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. An unrestricted free agent, Soucy has 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) in 441 regular-season games with the Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Rangers and Islanders, and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 38 playoff games.

On the cusp

Victor Eklund, F: The No. 16 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Eklund had an assist in his debut on April 14 and will receive a legitimate opportunity to make the team out of training camp. The 19-year-old ranked fourth among Swedish Hockey League rookies with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 43 regular-season games for Djurgardens IF and then had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in nine games for Bridgeport of the AHL before making his NHL debut. … Isaiah George, D: The Islanders are hopeful George is ready for a full-time role after two seasons in the AHL. A fourth-round pick (No. 98) in the 2022 NHL Draft, George had 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 47 games for Bridgeport last season, and one assist in four NHL games. The 22-year-old has six points (one goal, five assists) in 37 games with the Islanders. … Kashawn Aitcheson, D: The No. 17 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft was named the Max Kaminsky Trophy winner as the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Defenseman last season, his fourth with Barrie, after he had 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) and was plus-46 in 56 games. Aitcheson, 19, who had 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 19 OHL playoff games, is expected to play for Hamilton (AHL) this season. … Cole Eiserman, F: The No. 20 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Eiserman had 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) in 32 games in his sophomore season at Boston University before getting his first taste of pro hockey at Bridgeport, where he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 12 regular-season games and no points in two playoff games. The 19-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract March 18. … Malte Gustafsson, D: The No. 13 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft spent much of last season in the SHL as a 17-year-old and had three assists in 27 games.

What they still need

The Islanders re-signed Tony DeAngelo to a two-year contract on June 26, but they could use another right-shot defenseman to provide depth. With Alexander Romanov returning from a shoulder injury and George potentially making the NHL roster, the Islanders could possibly have a left-handed shot playing on the right side.

They said it

"We had some great discussions about building this team. You're always constrained by your (salary) cap and your money situation, and it's always more complicated than it looks on a piece of paper. There's years of planning out. That's why I'm a coach and not an analyst or a mathematician. I have a great amount of respect sitting in those meetings for (general manager and executive vice president) Mathieu (Darche) and his group, and the thought put into every decision we made. I'm sure as a fan, looking at the face of it, they're not always easy to understand, but trust me, behind the face value of what's going on, there's a ton of thought, a ton of projection, and none of those decisions are made easily. I really like what we did." -- Islanders coach Peter DeBoer

EDGE stat to watch

The Islanders ranked in the top five of the League in both 22-plus mph speed bursts (134; third) and 20-plus mph bursts (2,151; fifth). In terms of 22-plus mph bursts, Matthew Schaefer led NHL defensemen and was tied for eighth in the NHL (33) during his historic rookie season. Schaefer, who became the first defenseman to lead all rookies in goals since Doug Young in 1931-32, was a shots by location juggernaut. He was one of two defensemen (Jakob Chychrun) to rank in the top 10 at the position in each of the three major goals and shots on goal by location categories: high-danger shots on goal (18; tied for sixth), high-danger goals (three; tied for ninth), mid-range shots on goal (81; third), mid-range goals (12; tied for third), long-range shots on goal (102; seventh) and long-range goals (eight; second). -- Troy Perlowitz

FLA@NYI: Schaefer nets his second goal of game

Fantasy spin

Though the Islanders' late-season struggles caused them to miss the playoffs, one bright spot for them down the stretch was young forward Calum Ritchie. He had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) over his final 19 games, including four power-play goals and two game-winning goals. Ritchie has a chance to play an even more prominent role during DeBoer's first full season with New York. Ritchie, 21, who was the No. 27 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, is a fantasy deep sleeper who could become more of a focal point on the first power play, where he would bring coveted exposure to Schaefer. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Emil Heineman

Victor Eklund -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Matias Maccelli

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

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Schaefer poised to build on Calder Trophy win with Islanders

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Team Resets

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Wild trade for 2-time Cup champions Coleman, Maatta

Kings hire Laviolette, add Haula, Perry, Zuccarello

Canadiens add Berard to core seeking another lengthy playoff run

Oilers add Andersen, hire Babcock in bid to get over hump

Panthers acquire B. Tkachuk to join brother, Markstrom to replace Bobrovsky

Red Wings add Arvidsson to help ignite production

Stars' hopes for success hinge on re-signing Robertson

Avalanche sign Schwartz for forward depth; add Svechkov, L'Heureux

Blue Jackets acquire Nichushkin to provide scoring depth 

Hurricanes aim to repeat as Cup champs minus Andersen

Blackhawks add veterans Byram, Cole on defense

Ducks sign Greer, Jensen for depth at forward, defenseman

Flames trade for Nemec, Middleton to bolster defense

Sabres trade for Zellweger to help replace Byram, add Crevier, Sheary

Bruins acquire key piece in Peterka, add veteran defensemen Borgen, Clifton

Jets sign Toews for leadership, add Nyquist, Pearson for depth