NHL EDGE stats: Bobrovsky solidifies Maple Leafs’ Stanley Cup Playoffs hopes

1. Quality starts

The Maple Leafs signed Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner (2013, 2017) and back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers (2024, 2025), to a three-year contract July 1. Bobrovsky, who will turn 38 years old on Sept. 20, reunites with former teammate Anthony Stolarz to give Toronto a new-look, high-upside goalie tandem to go along with other key offseason additions in forward Gavin McKenna (No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft) and defenseman Darren Raddysh (acquired from Tampa Bay Lightning).

Toronto missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026 but had previously qualified in nine straight postseasons (2017 to 2025). Bobrovsky, meanwhile, leads the NHL in quality starts over the past three postseasons combined (28; starts with greater than .900 save percentage) -- even though the Panthers missed the playoffs last season. Over the past three regular seasons combined, Bobrovsky ranks seventh in in quality starts (88).

Among active goalies, Bobrovsky leads the NHL in career starts (791), shutouts (53), 20-win seasons (13) and ranks second in 30-win seasons (eight) behind Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (nine). Bobrovsky has the seventh-most wins in NHL history (456; most among active goalies) and needs four more to pass Henrik Lundqvist for sixth on the all-time list. Bobrovsky ranks second among active goalies in both career playoff wins (61; behind Vasilevskiy’s 70) and career playoff shutouts (six; behind Vasilevskiy’s eight).