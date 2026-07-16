Oilers add Andersen, hire Babcock in bid to get over hump

Key departures

Darnell Nurse, D: Traded to San Jose on July 1 after 11 full seasons in Edmonton, Nurse had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 82 games last season and averaged 20:58 of ice time. He did not have a point in six playoff games. The No. 7 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Nurse has played the second-most games in Oilers history among defensemen (798) trailing Kevin Lowe (1,037). ... Jack Roslovic, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, he had 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) in 69 games last season and one assist in six playoff games. Only Connor McDavid (48), Leon Draisaitl (35) and Zach Hyman (31) had more goal for Edmonton last season. ... Adam Henrique, F: Currently an unrestricted free agent, Henrique had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 65 games last season and did not have a point in one playoff game. … Connor Ingram, G: An unrestricted free agent, Ingram played 32 games (30 starts) for the Oilers last season and was 16-10-3 with a 2.60 GAA, .899 save percentage and two shutouts. He was 2-3 with a 3.86 GAA and .876 save percentage in the playoffs. … Calvin Pickard , G: Signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Wild on July 1, was 5-6-2 with a 3.68 GAA and .871 save percentage in 16 games (13 starts) last season. … Curtis Lazar, F: An unrestricted free agent, Lazar had six points (two goals, four assists) in 45 games last season. He led the Oilers in face-off winning percentage (61.2) and also chipped in on the penalty kill. ... Kris Knoblauch, coach: Fired on May 14 after three seasons, Knoblauch was 135-77-21 and 31-22 in the playoffs, including guiding the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in 2024 and 2025.

On the cusp

Connor Clattenburg, F: The 21-year-old was selected in the fifth round (No. 160) in the 2024 NHL Draft. He played five games for Edmonton last season and scored his first NHL goal, while providing energy on the bottom two lines. Clattenburg also had four points (two goals, two assists) in 32 games for Bakersfield of the American Hockey League ... Beau Akey, D: The 21-year-old is Edmonton's top defenseman prospect. He had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 42 games for Bakersfield last season after being selected in the second round (No. 56) in the 2023 NHL Draft.... Quinn Hutson, F: The 24-year-old was signed as a college free agent on April 14, 2025. The older brother of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, 22, and Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson, 20, Quinn had a goal in four games with Edmonton and 63 points (30 goals, 33 assists) in 67 games with Bakersfield last season.