Senators add Eklund, Burakovsky to boost offense after trading captain Tkachuk

Key arrivals

William Eklund, F: Had 53 points (15 goals, 38 assists) in 78 games with the San Jose Sharks last season and will attempt in a top-six role to help fill some of the offensive punch that left with the departure of Brady Tkachuk, who was traded to the Florida Panthers on June 21. The 23-year-old was acquired along with forward Kasper Halttunen and the rights to forward prospect Brandon Svoboda on June 23 for the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. … Andre Burakovsky, F: The 31-year-old had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 75 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season and will be looked upon, like Eklund, to fill the void left by Tkachuk’s departure. The versatile forward, who can play either wing, was traded to Ottawa by the Blackhawks for a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on June 26 … Samuel Ersson, G: Ersson steps into the backup role behind Linus Ullmark after being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 26 for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 Draft. The 26-year-old was 14-11-5 in 33 games with a 3.12 goals-against average and .870 save percentage with the Philadelphia Flyers last season. … Sammy Blais, F: The veteran forward can play either wing and will battle for a bottom-six role after signing a two-year contract on July 1. The 30-year-old had eight points (three goals, five assists) with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens last season.