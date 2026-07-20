Wild trade for 2-time Cup champions Coleman, Maatta

Key departures

Mats Zuccarello, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1 after seven seasons with the Wild. He had 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 59 regular-season games last season and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Marcus Johansson, F: Signed a contract with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League on June 5. The 35-year-old Landskrona, Sweden, native had 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 75 regular-season games and four goals in 11 playoff games last season. … Vladimir Tarasenko, F: An unrestricted free agent, Tarasenko had 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 75 regular-season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 11 playoff games last season. … Jeff Petry, D: An unrestricted free agent, Petry had nine assists in 67 games for the Wild and Florida Panthers last season, including one assist in nine games for the Wild after he was acquired in a trade on March 5. He had no points in three playoff games. … Jacob Middleton, D: Traded to the Flames on July 2, Middleton had 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 75 regular-season games last season and one assist in 11 playoff games.

On the cusp

Hunter Haight, F: The 22-year-old played nine games with the Wild last season and had two points (one goal, one assist). Selected in the second round (No. 47) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Haight had 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 54 American Hockey League games with Iowa, but was recalled several times throughout the season. … Charlie Stramel, F: The 21-year-old signed an entry-level contract on April 10 after his senior season at Michigan State ended (44 points; 19 goals, 25 assists in 37 games). A first-round pick (No. 21) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Stramel is rehabbing an ankle injury but is expected to be ready for training camp, where he could compete for a roster spot. … Riley Heidt, F: The 21-year-old had 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 71 games with Iowa last year, his first season in the AHL. Heidt, a second-round pick (No. 64) in the 2023 NHL Draft, likely will start the season in the AHL but could make his NHL debut this season. … Viking Gustafsson Nyberg, D: Signed as an undrafted free agent on April 9, Nyberg played in two games with the Wild at the end of the regular season. He could start the season as the seventh or eighth defenseman.