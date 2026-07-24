Blues trade for McTavish, McMichael in hopes of boosting scoring

What they still need

The Blues are coming into 2026-27 pretty balanced but could use another top-six scoring wing. St. Louis averaged 2.80 goals per game last season, 24th in the NHL. McMichael's point total fell from 57 in 2024-25 to 46 last season. Pavel Buchnevich, also a left wing, has seen his numbers steadily decrease since he had a career-high 76 points (30 goals, 46 assists) for the Blues in 2021-22. Getting another productive wing would be beneficial.

They said it

"I think especially the last year, I wasn't happy with the way I performed, and I know I have so much better than that. Obviously, there's a lot of motivation from the start of the summer and going forward and a lot of excitement with the trade. There's definitely a lot of energy being exerted this summer trying to get as better as possible." -- Blues forward Mason McTavish

EDGE stat to watch

McTavish has breakout potential considering some of his strong underlying shot metrics with the Ducks in recent years. Last season, he ranked in the 91st percentile among forwards in 70-80 mph shot attempts (70) and the 88th percentile in 80-90 mph shot attempts (25). During the 2024-25 season, McTavish ranked in the 91st percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (70) and 86th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (61). -- Pete Jensen

Fantasy spin

Forward Jimmy Snuggerud ranked fifth among NHL rookies with 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) last season and had nine power-play points, 169 shots on goal and 71 hits in 70 games. He led his rookie class with 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 44 games from Dec. 27 to the end of the regular season and played on one of the best lines in the second half with center Robert Thomas (37 points in final 30 games) and wing Dylan Holloway (34 points in final 26 games). All three of those forwards are in the top 60 of the fantasy top 200 rankings and could present convenient stacking options in the middle rounds of drafts. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Connor McMichael -- Mason McTavish -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours -- Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky

Ross Johnston -- Jack Finley -- Alexey Toropchenko

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington