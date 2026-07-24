After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the St. Louis Blues:
Blues trade for McTavish, McMichael in hopes of boosting scoring
St. Louis also adds Carlo to defense corps after missing postseason
© Getty Images
2025-26 season: 37-33-12, fifth in Central Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Mason McTavish, F: The 23-year-old will get a fresh start after he was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks for the Nos. 15 and 29 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft and defenseman Kyle Masters on June 27. The No. 3 pick by the Ducks in the 2021 NHL Draft, McTavish had 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 75 regular-season games and six points (one goal, five assists) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season. … Brandon Carlo, D: Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 27 for two third-round picks in the 2026 draft, the 29-year-old had seven assists in 55 games last season. He'll add good size (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) to the Blues' defense. … Connor McMichael, F: The 25-year-old was acquired from the Washington Capitals on June 23 with Milton Gastrin and a first-round pick in the 2026 draft for Jordan Kyrou. McMichael signed a six-year contract with the Blues on July 16. He had 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) in 78 games last season. … Ross Johnston, F: The 32-year-old signed a three-year contract July 1 and will add a net-front presence. Johnston had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 62 regular-season games and no points in five playoff games for Anaheim last season.
Key departures
Jordan Kyrou, F: Had 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 72 games last season. Kyrou signed an eight-year contract with the Blues on Sept. 13, 2022, after having an NHL career-high 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists) in 74 games in 2021-22. … Matthew Kessel, D: Signed a one-year contract with the New York Islanders on July 1. Kessel wasn't a regular player for the Blues, finishing with three points (two goals, one assist) in 29 games last season. … Justin Holl , D: Signed a one-year contract with the Capitals on July 1. Holl had two points (one goal, one assist) in nine games after he was acquired by the Blues from the Detroit Red Wings on March 6.
On the cusp
Otto Stenberg, F: The 21-year-old got a good taste of the NHL last season, when he had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 32 games. The No. 25 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Stenberg should get a chance to do more this season. … Theo Lindstein, D: The No. 29 pick in the 2023 draft had four points (two goals, two assists) in 17 NHL games last season. The 21-year-old, who averaged 15:46 of ice time per game, is expected to be a bigger part of St. Louis' defense in 2026-27. … Jack Finley, F: The 23-year-old had two assists in 22 games for his hometown team last season after he was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 7. He should have a bigger bottom-six role this season. … Justin Carbonneau, F: The 19-year-old had another outstanding season for Blainville-Boisbriand of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with 80 points (51 goals, 29 assists) in 60 games. He had 89 points (46 goals, 43 assists) in 2024-25. The No. 19 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft will likely start in Springfield, the Blues' American Hockey League affiliate, but if Carbonneau brings the offense there, the Blues could come calling sooner than later.
What they still need
The Blues are coming into 2026-27 pretty balanced but could use another top-six scoring wing. St. Louis averaged 2.80 goals per game last season, 24th in the NHL. McMichael's point total fell from 57 in 2024-25 to 46 last season. Pavel Buchnevich, also a left wing, has seen his numbers steadily decrease since he had a career-high 76 points (30 goals, 46 assists) for the Blues in 2021-22. Getting another productive wing would be beneficial.
They said it
"I think especially the last year, I wasn't happy with the way I performed, and I know I have so much better than that. Obviously, there's a lot of motivation from the start of the summer and going forward and a lot of excitement with the trade. There's definitely a lot of energy being exerted this summer trying to get as better as possible." -- Blues forward Mason McTavish
EDGE stat to watch
McTavish has breakout potential considering some of his strong underlying shot metrics with the Ducks in recent years. Last season, he ranked in the 91st percentile among forwards in 70-80 mph shot attempts (70) and the 88th percentile in 80-90 mph shot attempts (25). During the 2024-25 season, McTavish ranked in the 91st percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (70) and 86th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (61). -- Pete Jensen
Fantasy spin
Forward Jimmy Snuggerud ranked fifth among NHL rookies with 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) last season and had nine power-play points, 169 shots on goal and 71 hits in 70 games. He led his rookie class with 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 44 games from Dec. 27 to the end of the regular season and played on one of the best lines in the second half with center Robert Thomas (37 points in final 30 games) and wing Dylan Holloway (34 points in final 26 games). All three of those forwards are in the top 60 of the fantasy top 200 rankings and could present convenient stacking options in the middle rounds of drafts. -- Chris Meaney
Projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael -- Mason McTavish -- Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours -- Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky
Ross Johnston -- Jack Finley -- Alexey Toropchenko
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.